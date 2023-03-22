Russia has developed a universal software for tomographs

Russia has developed universal software (software) designed to work with both medical and industrial tomographs, developers from Smart Engines told Izvestia.

The main feature of the software is that it gives a clear image even during the movement of a person or an object under study, the creators explained.

“This is a new technology that has not yet been implemented in medicine,” said Marina Chukalina, head of the Smart Engines Computed Tomography Department, Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Currently, computed tomography in medicine is carried out as follows: all radiographs are measured, from which a digital image of the patient is restored. And if a person, for example, moved during the study, then the three-dimensional digital picture simply will not be collected, and he will have to receive another full dose of radiation, the expert explained.

“We use technology when several projections are collected, a reconstruction is carried out, the doctor analyzes it and says whether to continue further or the quality has already been achieved and you can stop. This new approach using partial series of projections allows you to individually control the dose of each patient,” Chukalina explained.

The new program can be applied in any field of medicine where tomographs are used. For example, to build a model for prosthetics, to determine brain tumors or injuries, for tomography of the lungs, and more.

The software can also be used in industry. For example, where it is required to study a large number of objects – from microcircuits to large assembled industrial products, such as motors. The advantage of tomography is that it allows you to see the internal structure, and the product is not destroyed, the developers told Izvestia.