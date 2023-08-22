The rise of AI technology presents a promising opportunity for chip manufacturers

The expanding realm of artificial intelligence (AI) applications is propelling the need for a restructured computational framework, both within data centers and at the edge. This transformation has been underway, but the swift proliferation and immense potential of large language models (LLMs) are likely to hasten its pace. Predictions indicate that by the end of this decade, yearly expenditures on AI chips will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30%, reaching nearly $165 billion.

Leading the charge in this trajectory are chip providers specializing in graphic processing units (GPUs), primarily due to their superior performance and developer preference. This surge is anticipated to extend to associated hardware components, including memory and networking equipment.

As the scope of AI applications widens, the requisite computing infrastructure is undergoing an overhaul, prompting significant investment in AI chips, memory modules, and networking apparatus.

Investments and collaborations emerge as AI infrastructure providers seek stability

Amidst the escalating demand for AI services, infrastructure providers are actively exploring investment opportunities and partnerships to safeguard against potential shortages.

Robust Infrastructure Investments Match the Surge in AI Service Demand

The advent of large language models like GPT-4 into mainstream usage during 2023 has proven pivotal. These AI systems, accessible through application programming interfaces (APIs) and chat-based interfaces, have incited a flurry of user and developer engagement, effectively establishing AI as a central battleground for both technology and non-tech enterprises.

As adoption gains momentum, the demand for AI infrastructure providers has surged. Nvidia, a key supplier of chips for AI model training, recorded a nearly 14% year-over-year growth in Q1 2023 within its data center segment. The company subsequently upgraded its Q2 guidance by more than 50% year-over-year. However, the remarkable demand is raising concerns about the sustained availability of the essential AI hardware required for model training, testing, and deployment. Global X, a financial services company, envisions the potential emergence of a prolonged capital investment cycle in AI hardware and infrastructure. A significant portion of this investment will likely be directed toward replacing outdated computing structures within data centers with hardware optimized for data-intensive AI applications.