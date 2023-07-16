Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly gaining ground in various fields, and now Ukraine has adopted it in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukraine has successfully developed and deployed its own unique AI platforms, taking advantage of innovative technologies that even Western governments struggle to match, according to Brett Velicovich, a Fox News contributor based in Ukraine.

AI has played a crucial role in Ukraine’s remarkable performance against Russia, despite being the smaller and seemingly weaker adversary. The advanced technology has provided Ukraine with significant benefits that would otherwise be unattainable. George Dubynskiy, Ukraine’s deputy minister of digital transformation, emphasized the pivotal role that the country’s decision to develop its own AI platform has played in the war effort.

Before settling on its unique platform, Ukraine evaluated 10 different AI platforms. The country’s platform, launched in mid-2022, allows Ukraine to selectively utilize the necessary data while avoiding the potential risks associated with sharing confidential information with commercial entities. Fox News described the technology as “out of this world” in its current battlefield application.

Ukraine’s approach to AI is distinctive. While AI is commonly associated with large language models like Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, computer vision—an AI technology focused on interpreting visual data—has proven highly advantageous across various industries and tasks. Other startups, like Snapify, have taken unique approaches to AI, such as revolutionizing photography using AI, securing over $2.1 million in funding for their platform.

In the context of Ukraine, computer vision has played a vital role for the military in identifying individuals suspected of war crimes during Russia’s invasion and tracking troop movements. This has been made possible through the extensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. By analyzing captured footage, AI can identify and categorize different elements, providing valuable information to users.

This is just one example of how AI is transforming the world, allowing Ukraine to make more informed decisions on the battlefield. The utilization of AI technologies showcases the potential for AI to shape the outcomes of complex conflicts and demonstrates its wide-ranging impact on society.