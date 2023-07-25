Chiang Mai’s tourism focus shifts to Saudi Arabia

Chiang Mai, a vibrant city in northern Thailand, is gearing up to attract more tourists from Saudi Arabia. In a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation and boost visitor numbers, various agencies are planning a roadshow in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Named “THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 Discover Thailand,” the roadshow took center stage during a meeting led by Deputy Governor Weerapong Rithrod. The focus of the event was to promote the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industries in Chiang Mai.

Coordinated by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Index Creative Village, the roadshow is tentatively scheduled for December 13-16. The aim is to foster closer ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia, capitalizing on the promising growth potential in the Saudi market, especially after the implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030. The demand for health and wellness, recreation, and tourism presents great opportunities for Thai businesses.

Also read Immigrant runs scamming activities in Thailand

Chiang Mai, like many other destinations, has been grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its tourism industry. The roadshow is seen as a crucial step to attract more Saudi tourists and breathe new life into the sector. To ensure success, businesses and authorities are encouraged to work together to craft a strategic marketing plan that caters to Saudi visitors, focusing on high-spending tourism trends and promoting local products and services.

Thailand has already proven to be a popular destination for Saudis during significant periods such as the fasting month of Ramadan, post-Ramadan, and year-end festivities. Approximately 30% of Saudi visitors are particularly interested in health and wellness offerings, spending an average of 80,000 baht per trip.

The relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia were strengthened further when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia last year. The upcoming roadshow aims to build upon this momentum and attract even more visitors from Saudi Arabia to explore the enchanting wonders of Chiang Mai.