Discover Qatar announces second edition of ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’

Discover Qatar, the destination management company of Qatar Airways, has announced the launch of its second edition of ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’ tours starting from May 18, 2023, until the end of August. The company will be providing daily tours and private charters, which can be exclusively booked through the Discover Qatar and Qatar Airways Holidays online platforms.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience involves an eight-hour tour on a 40-seater catamaran, departing every Thursday to Sunday. The tour starts from USD 249 per person and provides nature enthusiasts with an opportunity to witness the grand and gentle creatures of the sea. The tour also includes a private charter on a luxury yacht with a capacity of up to 16 guests. Both tours include an expert guide, Wi-Fi, refreshments, and breakfast and lunch.

His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, expressed his excitement about the launch of the exclusive ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’ tours. He believes that the tours offer a unique opportunity for nature lovers to witness and interact with one of the largest congregations of Whale Sharks in the world. He added that Qatar is proud to be the leading destination that connects people from all over the world with such fascinating marine life.

Qatar is home to the largest concentration of Whale Sharks in the world, which makes it the only place where visitors can see so many of them in a single sighting. These gentle giants are estimated to have existed for 60 million years, can live up to 100 years, and grow up to 12 meters in length.

The ‘Whale Sharks of Qatar’ tour was launched in 2022 and has been a resounding success, with nearly 500 explorers becoming the first to observe up to 300 Whale Sharks congregating off the north-eastern coast of Qatar. Discover Qatar has produced a detailed e-brochure that provides more information about the tours.