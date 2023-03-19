Emirates, from Dubai to destinations around the world

Emirates is the flag carrier airline of the United Arab Emirates and one of the largest airlines in the world. It was founded in 1985 and has since grown to become a major player in the global aviation industry. Emirates was founded with backing from Dubai’s ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The airline’s first flight was from Dubai to Karachi, Pakistan on October 25, 1985. Pakistan International Airlines played a large role in establishing the Emirates in its early years providing technical and administrative assistance as well as providing a new Boeing 737-300 and an Airbus A300B4-200.

Emirates is one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (the other being Etihad). Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai. As of 2019, it was also the largest airline in the Middle East, operating over 3,600 flights per week from its hub at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. Emirates operates to more than 150 cities in 80 countries across all continents (except Antarctica) through its fleet of nearly 300 aircraft. Cargo activities are undertaken by Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates is the world’s fourth-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers flown, and the second-largest in terms of freight tonne-kilometers flown.

With US$10 million in start-up capital, Emirates was required to operate independently of government subsidy. The airline was headed by Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the airline’s present chairman. In the years following its founding, the airline expanded both its fleet and its destinations. In October 2008, Emirates moved all operations at Dubai International Airport to Terminal 3.

Emirates operates a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing wide-body aircraft, and is one of the few airlines to operate an all-wide-body aircraft fleet (excluding Emirates Executive. As of March 2023, Emirates is the largest Airbus A380 operator with 119 aircraft in service, and with one aircraft having been retired. Since its introduction, the Airbus A380 has become an integral part of the Emirates fleet, especially on long-haul, high-density routes. Emirates is also the world’s largest Boeing 777 operator with 134 aircraft in service. The company slogans have included “Be good to yourself and fly Emirates”, “From Dubai to destinations around the world”, “Fly Emirates Keep Discovering”, “The finest in the sky”, and “Hello Tomorrow” (also used recently); the current slogan is “Fly Emirates, Fly Better”.

Over the years, Emirates has become known for its innovative approach to air travel. It was one of the first airlines to introduce personal entertainment screens on its flights, and it has continued to invest heavily in technology to improve the passenger experience.

Today, Emirates is a truly global airline, serving more than 150 destinations in over 80 countries around the world.

Emirates operates flights to six continents, making it one of the most extensive networks of any airline in the world. Some of its most popular destinations include:

Dubai: Emirates’ hub and the largest city in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai is known for its stunning architecture, luxury shopping, and vibrant nightlife.

London: One of Emirates’ busiest routes, London is a major hub for international travel and a popular destination for both business and leisure travelers.

New York: Emirates operates flights to both JFK and Newark airports in New York, making it easy for passengers to access the city’s many attractions.

Sydney: Emirates is one of the few airlines to offer non-stop flights between Dubai and Sydney, making it a popular choice for travelers to and from Australia.

In-Flight Service

Emirates is renowned for its high standard of in-flight service, which is often described as one of the best in the industry. Passengers can expect to enjoy a range of amenities and services, including:

Comfortable seats with adjustable headrests and lumbar support

Personal entertainment screens with a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and music

Complimentary meals and beverages, including a selection of alcoholic beverages on long-haul flights.

Onboard Wi-Fi (available on most flights for an additional fee)

In-flight shopping, with a range of products from leading luxury brands

Emirates also offers a range of cabin classes to suit different needs and budgets, including Economy, Business, and First Class. First Class passengers can expect to enjoy private suites with sliding doors, personal minibars, and access to an onboard shower.

Overall, Emirates is a world-class airline that has earned a reputation for its outstanding service and innovation. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, Emirates is an excellent choice for your next trip.