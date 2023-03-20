Etihad Airways, an airline well worth considering for your next trip

Etihad Airways is the United Arab Emirates second largest airline after Emirates and was founded in July 2003 and commenced operations in November of the same year. Since then, it has grown to become one of the largest airlines in the Middle East, serving a wide range of destinations around the world.

Main hub of Etihad Airways is Abu Dhabi International Airport while its headquarters located in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways has a fleet of over 120 aircraft that fly to approximately 90 destinations around the world. The company has a vast number of codeshare agreements with various airlines including Aegean Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, KLM, American Airlines and China Eastern Airlines. In addition to these agreements, it is also partnered with several other airlines such as Jet Airways, Alitalia, Virgin Australia and Air Seychelles.

Etihad Airways currently operates flights to over 80 destinations in more than 50 countries. These include both short-haul and long-haul destinations, with a particular focus on connecting passengers between Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Etihad Airways flights include many Chinese destinations such as Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. The airline can also take travelers to American hotspots such as New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to these routes, Etihad Airways flies to European destinations including London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

One of the standout features of Etihad Airways is its standard of in-flight service. The airline offers a range of classes, from Economy to Business and First Class, each with its own set of amenities and features. For example, passengers in Business Class can enjoy fully flat beds, a personal chef, and access to the airline’s exclusive lounge network. Meanwhile, those in First Class can enjoy even more luxury, including a private suite with a fully-flat bed, a personal butler, and access to an on-board shower.

Regardless of the class of travel, all passengers on Etihad Airways can expect a high standard of service. The airline has won a range of awards for its in-flight experience, including recognition for its food and beverage offering, entertainment system, and overall passenger experience.

Online check-in is available on all Etihad flights. Passengers can check into their flight from 36 hours before the flight departs up until to 2 hours prior to departure. In order to check in, passengers need to enter their surname as well as a form of identification. This could either be a booking reference number, frequent flier number or an e-ticket number.

Once online check-in has been completed, passengers can print off their boarding pass or receive a mobile boarding pass to their mobile phone. This will save time on the date of departure as passengers who have already checked in will be able to use the bag drop counter or head directly to security if travelling without hold luggage.

The amount of hand luggage that Etihad Airways passengers are allowed to take depends on which type of ticket they have purchased. Economy class passengers are allowed 1 piece of luggage that weighs up to 7 kg, while Business class and First class passengers are permitted to bring 2 pieces of luggage that weigh up to 12 kg in total.

Infants travelling on an Etihad flight are allowed 1 piece of luggage weighing up to 5 kg. No piece of luggage may be larger than 50 x 40 x 25 cm. Liquids in containers larger than 100 ml are not allowed. All liquid containers must be sealed in a plastic bag and its contents cannot total more than 1 litre.

Checked baggage may not be larger than 90 x 72 x 45 cm for all Etihad flights except for flights to and from the US, Brazil and Canada, were the maximum limit is 70 x 50 x 38 cm. Checked baggage may not exceed 32 kg and any baggage that exceeds these restrictions will be dealt as cargo by Etihad Cargo.

Infants are generally allowed 1 piece of hold baggage that weighs up to 10 kg. Etihad Guest members receive additional benefits such as an increased allowance in the weight of luggage they can check in. Passengers should label all baggage with their name and address.

In addition to its passenger operations, Etihad Airways also operates a cargo division, which serves a wide range of destinations around the world. This division is responsible for transporting a range of goods, including perishable items, live animals, and oversized cargo.

Overall, Etihad Airways is a major player in the global aviation industry, offering a wide range of destinations and a high standard of in-flight service. Whether you’re flying for business or leisure, the airline is well worth considering for your next trip.