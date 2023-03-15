Former German chancellor Merkel takes economy class on vacation

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who spent 16 years at the head of the German government, went on vacation, preferring to travel in economy class. This was reported on March 15 by the German tabloid Bild.

It is noted that 68-year-old Merkel was vacationing on the island of Fuerteventura (Canary Islands) with her husband, Professor Joachim Sauer. At the same time, if earlier the ex-chancellor used a government plane for travel, this time she flew on a regular Eurowings flight.

The only thing that distinguished the politician from an ordinary passenger was the fact that she was escorted to the plane by several people (in all likelihood, security officers) and was the first to be allowed to land. While on board the plane as a passenger, Merkel read something on her tablet, and also did crosswords and ate sandwiches, the tabloid said.

After losing the parliamentary elections in September 2021, Merkel gave way to the leader of the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz, who became the new Chancellor of Germany. It is known that after leaving office, the ex-head of government receives a pension (65% of his salary, which is about €15 thousand) and manages a private office with a small staff. At the same time, she pays for her private trips on her own and still has the right to protection at the expense of the state.

On September 8, 2022, it was reported that the book of political memoirs of the ex-Chancellor of Germany would be published in autumn 2024. Merkel writes a book of memoirs together with her long-term assistant, the head of the bureau of the former chancellor, Beate Bauman. The book will be simultaneously published in the USA, Canada, Great Britain and many other countries.

In January 2023, it became known that Merkel did not accept the offer of UN Secretary General António Guterres to work in the organization. It was clarified that Guterres offered her to head a “high-level advisory body on global public goods.”