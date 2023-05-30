Large number of international airlines want to enter Bangladesh’s growing aviation market

Almost a dozen of international airlines is willing to enter Bangladesh’s growing and ever-expanding aviation market due to huge business prospects. Currently although 33 airlines are operating flights with Bangladesh, the number of exceed at least 42 as Bangladesh is going to inaugurate the third international terminal which is equipped with modern equipment and facilities. This new terminal is expected to be open by October 2023.

Availability of more than 42 airlines operating from and through Bangladesh would be beneficial to the travelers as it would generate tough competition thus resulting in competitive price of tickets. Moreover, national flag carrier Bangladesh Biman will face massive competition as its still greatly lacks in inflight services and even in maintaining schedules. Bangladesh Biman is known as “dry airline” amongst international travelers as it does not serve alcoholic beverages similar to those of Pakistan International Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines etcetera.

Media reports said, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has already granted permission to Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines to operate flights from Bangladesh. Additionally, the approval process for the ultra-low-cost airline, Wizz Air, based in Abu Dhabi, is currently underway. Wizz Air may also get permission soon, while Egypt Air commenced direct flights on the Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka route on May 14, 2023.

Ethiopian Airlines is making preparations to launch flights from Dhaka to facilitate travel for Bangladeshi passengers to various African countries with efficient transit options through Ethiopia, allowing them to reach their desired African destinations in a short time. There is a significant Bangladeshi population residing in African countries, including South Africa. The objective is to swiftly connect these Bangladeshi passengers to different African nations by utilizing Ethiopia as a transit hub.

According to CAAB sources, Wizz Air may operate its flights from Chattogram (Chittagong) airport.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Iraqi Airways, and Royal Jordanian Airlines have shown interest in operating flights to Bangladesh. Discussions have also been held with the French authorities as Air France and another airline have expressed their desire to operate in Bangladesh. Interest has also been expressed from Spain, and talks will be initiated with Air Canada.

Meanwhile, India’s budget airline SpiceJet has unveiled plans to commence flights from India’s northeast region to Bangladesh by the end of June. As per a recent statement released by the carrier, it will introduce a flight on the Agartala-Chattogram-Agartala route, reported Indian news outlet the Economic Times.