S7 Airlines to resume flights to China from Novosibirsk and Irkutsk from May 27

S7 Airlines will resume direct regular flights to China – from Irkutsk to Beijing and from Novosibirsk to Urumqi. The first flights to these destinations will depart on May 27, the carrier’s press service told Izvestia on March 13.

They specified that flights from Irkutsk to Beijing will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays. Travel time will be 3-3.5 hours.

Flights between Novosibirsk and Urumqi will be operated once a week, the plane will depart from the Russian city on Saturdays. Travel time is about 2.5 hours.

Flights will be carried out on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which can accommodate 168 passengers in economy class and eight in business class.

Earlier, on March 6, it was reported that Aeroflot would resume direct flights from Moscow to Dalaman (Turkey) from April 6. At first, planes will fly to the resort twice a week. From April 27, flights will become daily.

In early January of this year, the Russian Union of Travel Industry said that Turkey, Egypt and Thailand remain the most popular visa-free destinations for Russian tourists.