Why laptops need to be removed at airport security?

Air travel can be a stressful experience, and one of the frustrating aspects for many passengers is the request to take their laptops out of their bags during airport security screenings. But what’s the reasoning behind this seemingly inconvenient measure? Let’s delve into the history and technology behind airport security to understand why laptops have to undergo this process.

The turning points

September 11, 2001 the landscape of airport security changed drastically after the tragic events of September 11, 2001, when terrorists carried out attacks on the United States. Before 9/11, airport security was relatively relaxed, allowing travelers to carry various items, including potentially dangerous ones like knives with significant blade lengths. The attackers exploited this lax system, using box cutters to gain control of the planes.

In the aftermath of the attacks, airport security underwent an urgent overhaul worldwide. Private security contractors, often paid minimum wages, were replaced by highly trained federalized security personnel in the United States. The focus shifted to confiscating anything that could be used as a weapon, and travelers were required to undergo rigorous screening processes. This included removing shoes, belts, outerwear, and items like laptops, phones, and liquids from their bags, all in an effort to prevent improvised explosive devices from being concealed in carry-on luggage.

Advancements in Airport Scanning Technology The machines used to scan bags and devices at airport security checkpoints are X-ray machines. The primary reason laptops must be taken out of bags is that their dense batteries and mechanical components impede effective penetration by X-rays, especially in older scanning systems. Similarly, power cords, tablets, and cameras may also need to be removed for the same reason.

By removing laptops and other devices from bags, security officials can examine their internal components more clearly on the X-ray screen, helping them identify potential risks without resorting to manual searches, which can slow down the entire process. Additionally, leaving laptops in bags may obscure other dangerous items, making it essential to scan them separately.

Newer multi-view scanning technology allows security personnel to examine bags from multiple angles, helping them detect potential threats more accurately. Some airports have adopted 3D scanning technology, which enables travelers to pass their bags through security without removing laptops, but these systems tend to be more expensive.

The Role of Body Scanners Apart from bags, travelers themselves also go through scanning at airport security checkpoints. The tall frame you walk through is a metal detector, designed to uncover any weapons or illegal objects hidden under clothing. Unlike the X-ray machines used for bags, metal detectors use non-ionizing radiation and do not emit X-rays.

Larger body scanners, however, do use X-ray technology. Some scanners are passive, detecting natural radiation emitted by the human body and concealed objects. Others are active, emitting low-energy radiation to create a scan of the passenger’s body for analysis. Different countries employ various types of scanners, with some avoiding X-ray-based technologies altogether due to health and privacy concerns.

The Potential of AI in Airport Security Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are poised to revolutionize airport security in the future. AI systems, when trained on a vast database of scanned images, could potentially identify potential threats faster than human reviewers. Already, some airports use advanced computed tomography (CT) scanners with high-definition 3D imaging capabilities, and coupling this technology with AI could further enhance threat detection speed.

Hypothetically, in the future, CT scans might be applied to both humans and their baggage, allowing travelers to walk through body scanners without removing their bags. However, until such technology becomes widespread, it’s best to ensure you leave enough time for security procedures when traveling by air.

The necessity of removing laptops from bags during airport security checks stems from the limitations of X-ray machines in penetrating dense components. While advancements in scanning technology and the integration of AI offer promising possibilities for the future, current security protocols remain essential to maintain safety and prevent potential threats. So, next time you fly, remember to be patient and allow sufficient time for security checks to ensure a smooth journey.