A comprehensive exploration of contemporary Bangladesh-India relations

In the intricate web of geopolitical relations between Bangladesh and India, historical underpinnings and geographical realities have woven a complicated friendship that demands a nuanced understanding. At the heart of this intricate relationship lies India’s pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh’s struggle for independence in 1971, an epochal chapter that laid the foundation for the diplomatic ties between the two nations. With Bangladesh geographically encircled by India and sharing 54 rivers that traverse from the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal, the interplay of historical, cultural, and geographical factors forms the bedrock of their diplomatic cooperation.

To unravel the complexity of these relations, it is imperative to delve into the historical context. The backing of Bangladesh by India in 1971 stands as the most crucial external factor in Bangladesh’s independence. This historic event not only shaped the geopolitical landscape of South Asia but also sowed the seeds for a partnership that would endure the test of time. The geographical proximity further binds these nations in a unique reality where Bangladesh finds itself surrounded on virtually all sides by its larger neighbor.

While historical ties and geographical proximity set the stage for cooperation, a pressing need emerges for a concerted effort to strengthen people-to-people links. Cultural exchanges, primarily centered in West Bengal and northeast India, appear inadequate in the face of a noticeable shift in sentiments among Bangladeshis. A foreign relations perception poll conducted by The International Republican Institute (IRI) between 2019 and 2023 serves as a barometer of changing attitudes.

In 2019, 52 percent of Bangladeshis perceived India’s impact as positive, whereas by 2023, this figure dropped to 50 percent, accompanied by a simultaneous increase in negative perceptions to 37 percent. The erosion of positive sentiment signals a concerning trend that necessitates a reevaluation of the strategies employed to foster understanding and goodwill between the nations.

Despite lingering goodwill from India’s instrumental role in Bangladesh’s liberation 52 years ago, it appears that this historical narrative alone cannot sustain a positive image. New Delhi’s seeming indifference to the ramifications of divisive discourse, both domestically and internationally, has strained relations further. The failure to address issues such as the stalled Teesta River water-sharing agreement, concerns over the transboundary effects of India’s National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and instances of border killings of Bangladeshi citizens only adds to the complexity.

The lack of comprehensive coverage and analysis in the Indian media exacerbates the surprise felt by ordinary Indian citizens when confronted with the antagonism harbored by a nation they believe their country aided in liberating. This highlights a communication gap that needs urgent attention. A nuanced understanding of each other’s perspectives is crucial for bridging the emotional and perceptual divide that has widened over the years.

The reality of the matter is that numerous events post the Liberation War have enabled anti-India sentiments to take root in Bangladesh. One glaring example is the Farakka Barrage issue, believed by many to be the first major cause behind grassroots-level anti-Indianism rising in the late 1980s. The ecological impact of the barrage was so severe that Bangladesh submitted a formal protest against India to the UN General Assembly in 1976. However, the issue remains unresolved, and its ramifications have lingered for decades.

Regrettably, such critical topics are rarely discussed or examined in depth by Indian media. Before 2008, Bangladesh had scant coverage in India’s print and electronic media, and when mentioned, dominant images portrayed Bangladesh as a “wasteland” marked by poverty, natural disasters, religious bigotry, and anti-Indian sentiments. This one-dimensional representation, devoid of context, could only contribute to a skewed perception among both Bangladeshi and Indian nationals.

The shift in Bangladesh-India relations accompanying the change in administration in 2009 was mirrored in the Indian media’s increasingly nuanced and positive analysis of Bangladesh. However, even now, Indian media has occasionally attempted to tarnish Bangladesh’s sovereign entity, perpetuating stereotypes that hinder genuine understanding between the two nations.

A prevalent notion among Bangladeshis is the assumption of Indian interference in their country’s politics. In 2013, during the preparations for the general election, allegations surfaced that then Indian Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh played a decisive role in preventing HM Ershad and his party from boycotting the election. The alleged clandestine nature of these events paints India as having a hand in influencing Bangladesh’s internal politics, fostering distrust among the populace.

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee’s revelations in his autobiography, The Coalition Years, add another layer to the perceived interference. Mukherjee states that in February 2008, Bangladesh army’s chief Moeen Uddin Ahmed visited India, during which Mukherjee impressed upon him the importance of releasing political prisoners. These behind-the-scenes interactions, whether true or perceived, contribute to the narrative of external influence on Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Despite these challenges, the reality is that both Bangladesh and India need each other for mutual prosperity. The emerging market of a rapidly developing Bangladesh and its geostrategic importance as a land-bridge between South and East Asia are factors that India can leverage to fulfill its greater regional and global geopolitical ambitions. As the largest democracy in the world, India carries the responsibility of being vocal against all anti-democratic activities in its neighboring nations.

However, diplomatic ties must flourish from both the top-down and bottom-up. While high-level diplomatic engagements are crucial, there is a compelling need for India to explore people-to-people diplomatic tools for a more sustainable relationship. It requires a nuanced approach that addresses the concerns and aspirations of the common people on both sides of the border.

India has faced accusations of blacklisting and restricting visas for foreign intellectuals critical of its foreign policy. Such restrictive measures are counterproductive and hinder the resolution of underlying issues. Instead, India should invest in programs initiated by non-state actors aligned with its foreign policy objectives. Track 2 diplomacy, peace workshops, youth forums, and similar initiatives can play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between official diplomatic channels and the grassroots.

Crucially, India must not only refrain from actively hampering people’s initiatives that challenge government policies but should actively enable and support such endeavors. Policymakers in India should be cognizant of foreign policy steps that may inadvertently cause schisms in the relationship. In this regard, a dual approach of both state-to-state and people-to-people diplomacy is imperative to address and resolve the deep-seated issues that have strained Bangladesh-India relations.

The only way forward is through open and honest conversations between the people of both nations. Understanding each other’s perspectives, concerns, and aspirations is the foundation for building an equal and collaborative relationship. While challenges persist, the shared history, geography, and socio-economic interests provide a solid foundation upon which Bangladesh and India can construct a future marked by mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation. In the intricate tapestry of Bangladesh-India relations, the threads of diplomacy, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connections must be intricately woven to create a fabric resilient to the strains of historical complexities and contemporary challenges.