Ten years have passed since His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani assumed the role of Amir of Qatar, succeeding his father, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. During this transformative decade, Qatar achieved remarkable milestones, maintaining its prosperity, reputation, and international standing, thanks to the grace of Allah Almighty and the visionary efforts of His Highness the Father Amir, the architect of modern Qatar.

Throughout this tenure, His Highness the Amir faced numerous challenges with skill, competence, and wisdom. From navigating differences among Gulf countries on international matters in 2014 to handling the Gulf crisis and blockade of Qatar in 2017, and managing the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Sheikh Tamim’s leadership shone through.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of this period was the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022, a testament to Qatar’s commitment to excellence on the global stage.

Beyond these major events, Sheikh Tamim’s wisdom in tackling various issues became a source of valuable lessons, leading to successful resolutions and significant achievements during this decade of good governance.

Following in the footsteps of his father, His Highness the Father Amir, who catapulted Qatar onto the world stage and championed its modernization, Sheikh Tamim’s leadership has seen comprehensive development in all aspects of Qatar’s society. The people of Qatar have witnessed their country become an internationally recognized icon and an influential presence in global forums.

One significant milestone during this period was the implementation of public participation in policymaking through the Shura Council elections in October 2021, reflecting Qatar’s commitment to democratic values and the aspirations of its people.

Qatar’s achievements and principled stances have earned the nation a reputation as a trusted mediator in challenging times, providing a safe haven for international issues that require resolution. Qatar’s global competitiveness indicators have soared, the result of hard work, effort, honesty, and trust.

Politically, economically, and socially, Qatar’s global stature has diversified and strengthened. Under the guidance of Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar continues to strive for progress, positioning itself among developed nations across various sectors.

The Qatar of today is vastly different from that of the past, with successes and developments propelling the nation forward at an unprecedented pace. Throughout these ten years, His Highness the Amir skillfully steered Qatar towards security and safety, shining a bright light on his people and filling them with pride among the community of nations.

One unforgettable moment was when the Amir addressed his people and the world from the United Nations General Assembly platform in New York in 2017, expressing his love for his people and their reciprocated affection for him—a testament to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s moral character.

The results of these ten years stand as a testament to the people’s love for their leader, the Amir. Qatar is confidently diversifying its resources and investments, and may Allah bless Qatar and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with continued success, glory, and benevolence in the years to come.