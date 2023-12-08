A deeper look into the 12th Parliamentary Election in Bangladesh

As the anticipation for the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh intensifies, it becomes imperative to delve into the intricacies of the evolving political landscape to ensure a transparent and democratic electoral process.

Kamal Ahmed’s recent article, titled “Placing dummies as alternatives disenfranchises voters”, has sparked a critical dialogue about the alleged orchestration of an intra-party contest within the ruling Awami League (AL). A closer examination reveals a multifaceted scenario, suggesting a complex interplay of political strategies and the pursuit of a genuinely competitive electoral environment.

Kamal Ahmed rightfully points out that the election appears to be predominantly contested between the official AL nominees and those who were denied nomination by the party. While it is true that major opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), Trinamool BNP, and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), couldn’t match the sheer number of AL nominees, it is crucial to acknowledge that parties, especially the ruling one, have the prerogative to field candidates. The ultimate decision lies with the voters, and fostering an environment that allows for a fair and informed choice should be a collective priority.

The unexpected inclusion of Shahjahan Omar, a BNP vice-president embroiled in criminal allegations, as an AL candidate raises eyebrows. Ahmed rightly questions the judiciary’s role in granting Omar bail while others face imprisonment, prompting concerns about potential backroom deals and pressures on opposition leaders. This incident underscores the importance of safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates, regardless of their party affiliations.

While Ahmed suggests that Omar’s nomination implies an admission of his electoral strength and the necessity for the AL to poach or remove prominent BNP leaders, it is crucial to avoid jumping to conclusions without concrete evidence. Political maneuvering and strategic candidate selection are inherent to any election, but the focus should be on fostering an environment where every candidate, irrespective of party affiliation, can compete fairly.

The issue of “dummy candidates”, individuals running as independents but allegedly aligned with the ruling party, is a significant point of contention. Ahmed contends that these candidates may be disenfranchising voters, turning the election into a one-sided affair. This concern is valid, especially if these so-called dummies are given preferential treatment or authorization by the ruling party. The ruling party should reconsider its stance on independent candidates, allowing genuine independents to participate freely and ensuring a more diverse and representative electoral landscape.

Ahmed’s report on General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s statement that aspirants deprived of AL’s nomination would need the party’s approval to run as independents raises alarms. This assertion transforms independent candidates into what Ahmed calls “dummy candidates,” potentially compromising the democratic essence of their candidacy. The ruling party should reevaluate this approach, promoting inclusivity and allowing genuine independents to participate without unnecessary constraints.

The objective of avoiding a repetition of the 2014 election, where AL won a significant number of seats due to the boycott by BNP and other parties, is understandable. However, addressing the root causes of such boycotts, such as demands for a caretaker government overseeing the election, should be the focus, rather than maneuvering to control the opposition’s participation.

Reports of administrative coercion and harassment of unauthorized candidates are deeply troubling and contradict the principles of a fair and democratic election. The government must ensure that individuals are free to participate in the political process without fear of retribution or coercion. Intimidation tactics only serve to undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

International pressure for a free, fair, and participatory election is a positive force that should guide Bangladesh towards upholding democratic values. The recent move by the Election Commission to shake up the lower echelons of civil administration and police is a step in the right direction, indicating a commitment to credible competition. However, it is essential for the EC to maintain independence and transparency, ensuring that the contest truly reflects the will of the people.

While Kamal Ahmed’s concerns shed light on potential challenges in the upcoming election, it is crucial to approach the situation with a balanced perspective. Addressing issues such as the treatment of independent candidates, the inclusion of controversial figures, and the overall electoral environment will contribute to a fair and democratic process. Bangladesh deserves an election where every citizen’s voice is heard and every vote counts, reinforcing the country’s commitment to democratic principles.