In a recent and perplexing turn of events, the United States has levied charges against Nikhil Gupta, a 52-year-old Indian national involved in narcotics and weapons trade. Gupta stands accused of conspiring to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. The indictment takes a startling turn, alleging that a government official in New Delhi paid Gupta to execute the killing. This development not only casts shadows over India’s global image but also strains its diplomatic ties with the United States.

The current scenario bears a striking resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s earlier claims of “credible allegations” linking the Indian government to the fatal shooting of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Trudeau’s assertions lacked concrete evidence, but the US Justice Department seems poised to take its evidence to court, adding a layer of complexity to the already delicate relationship between India and the US.

As this narrative unfolds, several intriguing facets of the situation come to light. Notably, the alleged involvement of Indian authorities in targeted assassinations appears incongruent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing efforts to present India as a responsible and influential global power. Modi’s government has actively fostered ties with the US, primarily driven by shared concerns about Chinese aggression. This raises a critical question: why would elements within the Indian government jeopardize these diplomatic pursuits by engaging in clandestine and illegal activities?

One plausible interpretation suggests that an assassination program might align with Modi’s domestic image as a decisive and strong leader. However, the amateurish execution of the plot, with Gupta lacking any significant training or criminal competence, raises doubts about whether the directive originated from the highest echelons of the government. The involvement of an inexperienced operative implies a lack of meticulous planning, suggesting that the assassination attempt was not centrally orchestrated.

The case also raises eyebrows due to its peculiar target: Sikh separatists. While the Khalistan movement posed a significant threat in the 1980s, it has lost traction in recent years. The notion that India would prioritize targeting individuals associated with a fringe separatist cause, particularly on foreign soil, seems disproportionate to the perceived threat. The Sikh community has been integral to Indian society, with figures like Manmohan Singh having served as the country’s prime minister and several Sikhs in high-ranking military and diplomatic positions.

The questionable rationale behind targeting Sikh separatists leads to speculation about the identity and motives of Gupta’s handler in New Delhi. The US Justice Department has identified this individual but refrained from disclosing their name, raising the possibility that the handler might be a rogue operative seeking favor with influential figures in Modi’s inner circle rather than a representative of the highest authorities.

Another perspective considers the potential complacency of Indian officials, influenced by the overt courtship from the US as a counterbalance to China. If officials believed they could act with impunity, underestimating the consequences, it underscores the need for high-level accountability. The Indian populace deserves a government that prioritizes responsible decision-making over vainglory and recklessness on the global stage.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for India to address the allegations transparently and demonstrate a commitment to the rule of law. The government’s response so far has not been marked by the self-righteousness displayed after Trudeau’s accusations. While reiterating that conducting assassinations abroad contradicts government policy, India has announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to address US concerns about security cooperation.

The US, keen on limiting diplomatic fallout, is pushing for an investigation, but the potential damage to bilateral relations looms large. Speculation about US President Joe Biden attending India’s Republic Day celebrations has been clouded, jeopardizing a significant diplomatic opportunity for Modi. In some quarters, India is now perceived as a reckless global actor with a supposed hit list of foreign citizens, undermining decades of efforts to project the country as a responsible power ready for a prominent role on the world stage.

As the Gupta case progresses, India must not only resolve the immediate crisis but also showcase its commitment to the rule of law both domestically and internationally. The nation’s response will shape its standing in global diplomacy, influencing perceptions of its reliability as a responsible and trustworthy partner. The world awaits a thorough and transparent investigation, and India must emerge from this episode with its reputation intact and a renewed dedication to ethical conduct in international affairs.

In the aftermath of these allegations, there is an urgent need for India to conduct a comprehensive internal review. The focus should not only be on identifying the individuals responsible for planning and executing such an operation but also on understanding the systemic failures that allowed such a misguided endeavor to take place. High-level accountability is vital, and those involved in the decision-making process, especially if acting independently, must be held responsible for their actions.

Furthermore, India must engage in proactive damage control to contain the potential fallout in bilateral relations. The US, while pressing for an investigation, has shown interest in limiting the diplomatic repercussions. However, the longer-term consequences could extend beyond the immediate crisis, affecting trade, security cooperation, and broader strategic partnerships between the two nations.

The speculated visit of US President Joe Biden to India’s Republic Day celebrations, initially seen as a significant diplomatic triumph for Prime Minister Modi, now hangs in the balance. The image of India as a responsible global player is at stake, and the nation must work diligently to dispel the perception of being a trigger-happy country with a clandestine hit list. The potential impact on India’s aspirations to play a pivotal role in the global arena, particularly in countering Chinese influence, cannot be understated.

As the Gupta case unfolds, India must not only address the immediate crisis but also take this opportunity to reassess its approach to international relations. The country’s commitment to the rule of law, both at home and abroad, should be unequivocal. The formation of a high-level inquiry committee is a step in the right direction, but its findings must be transparently communicated to the public and the international community.

The narrative surrounding this alleged hit list has far-reaching implications for India’s standing in the world. The nation must demonstrate that it is genuinely devoted to ethical conduct, upholding international norms and respecting the sovereignty of other nations. A thorough and transparent investigation, coupled with swift and decisive action against those found responsible, will be critical in rebuilding trust with the global community.

The alleged hit list involving Nikhil Gupta has brought India’s diplomatic practices under intense scrutiny. The unfolding narrative, with its intricate details and geopolitical implications, underscores the need for India to navigate this crisis with transparency, accountability, and a renewed commitment to ethical conduct. The nation’s response will not only shape its immediate relations with the United States but also influence its broader role in the global arena. As the world watches, India must rise to the occasion and demonstrate that it remains steadfast in upholding the principles of responsible and ethical diplomacy.