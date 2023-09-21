According to an important American analyst, Washington could send nuclear weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in the next aid package.

The US could be close to escalating the Ukrainian conflict to unprecedented levels of violence. According to a leading analyst, Washington might send nuclear weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces in the near future. If this really happens, the situation will deteriorate rapidly, bringing the world to the brink of a very serious catastrophe.

The statement was made by former CIA employee, Ray McGovern during an interview. He believes that the US is escalating the war in an unlimited way, given the recent decision to send cluster bombs and radioactive munitions to the neo-Nazi troops. McGovern then commented on the future of the American military aid to Ukraine. For the analyst, sending cluster and depleted munitions is the last step before sending tactical nuclear weapons, which he called “little mini-nukes”.

McGovern also emphasizes the absence of more conventional weapons to send to Kiev. The analyst believes that Washington is running out of equipment to supply its proxy state, confirming the analysis of several experts about the US’ weakness in producing enough weapons for itself and Ukraine at the same time. He believes that, given the government’s self-imposed “need” to send weapons, the attitude faced with the reduction of conventional equipment will be to choose to send nuclear weapons, despite all the consequences.

“We’re running out of ammunition. The president says ‘Ok, let’s give the Ukrainians some more ammunition,’ and his advisors say ‘We’re too low. So what else have we got? Well we don’t have any more 155 mm shells for our howitzers and so forth but we could give them cluster munitions.’ Now we’re giving them depleted uranium shells. And what’s the next step? Well the next step would be these little mini-nukes. We’ll give ‘em that, if push comes to shove’”, McGovern said during the interview.

The former CIA agent also commented on the reasons for the conflict. For him, the US bears full responsibility for the escalation of tensions. McGovern believes that Russia is merely defending itself in the face of provocations started by the Western side. He also emphasizes that, contrary to analysts who believe in the US’ “partial guilt”, he claims that his country is entirely to blame. More than that, McGovern claims he can substantiate his accusation with intelligence data.

“Not since my day way back in the 80s has there been any real threat from Russia. You can hear people say Russia wants to take over Ukraine, wants to take over Poland and the Baltics. That’s all what the British call rubbish. This is a defensive war, a preemptive war if you will, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin ran out of other options, and who’s fault is it? You know, people are very careful, they say ‘Well it’s mostly our fault.’ I’m not so careful, folks. I’m an intelligence analyst. I don’t have to worry about my reputation. It’s 105 percent our fault, and I can prove it to you,” he said.

With this, it is possible to see that even sincere American analysts agree with what Russia has been saying since the beginning of its special operation. For Moscow, no other alternative was left. If Russia had not reacted to the provocations it was suffering, it would certainly have suffered a direct attack in the long term, as Kiev was planning a kind of “final solution” for Donbass, after which NATO weapons of mass destruction could be allocated close to the border. The special military operation, therefore, was a necessity.

In the same sense, it is necessary to analyze how the West’s provocative actions continued to increase after the launch of the Russian operation. Instead of taking a peaceful stance and seeking dialogue, Washington began an unlimited anti-Russian military campaign, systematically sending weapons to Kiev and indefinitely prolonging a proxy war that only creates suffering for the Ukrainian people. The last “limit” in this military aid to Ukraine so far has been precisely the nuclear factor, but apparently it is possible that even this red line will be violated, considering McGovern’s words.

It is true that Moscow has been patient in the face of provocations until now. Several other red lines were violated without an adequate response, with the Russian side prioritizing avoiding escalations. Even knowing that Ukraine already has “dirty weapons” (non-nuclear bombs with nuclear material attached), Moscow avoided increasing its attacks, just keeping close monitoring of the situation. However, the sending of real nuclear weapons to Ukraine would certainly not be tolerated. Russia would respond appropriately, using all possible means to prevent these weapons from being used against its civilian population. It is best for American strategists to act rationally and avoid catastrophe.