Antony Blinken joins Hamas ally in calling for ceasefire

In a recent development on October 8th, Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter to address the escalating tensions between Hamas and Israel. He stated, “Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and I further discussed the ongoing situation with Hamas’ attacks on Israel. I expressed support for Turkey’s advocacy for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages currently held by Hamas”.

This tweet sparked significant controversy, as noted by Jonathan Schanzer, a former analyst specializing in terror financing at the Treasury Department. Schanzer pointed out that Hakan Fidan had been the intelligence chief responsible for overseeing the establishment of a Hamas headquarters in Turkey, which included an active terrorist commander directing attacks in the West Bank, Saleh al-Arouri.

It’s worth noting that Turkey’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been an outspoken advocate of Islamic terrorism. In the past, Erdogan publicly stated that “Hamas is not a terrorist organization, and Palestinians are not terrorists. It is a resistance movement that defends the Palestinian homeland against an occupying power. The world stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine against their oppressors”.

Furthermore, Hakan Fidan has openly welcomed and met with leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization.

In a concerning development, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently hosted a significant delegation of Hamas leaders, including the group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh and deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, both of whom are designated as terrorists by the US and have a substantial bounty on their heads.

Erdogan received this Hamas delegation, which also included the chairman of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, at Istanbul’s Vahdettin Palace, according to state broadcaster TRT.

It’s crucial to highlight that a portion of Hamas’s operations takes place in Turkey. Several senior Hamas leaders and their families now reside permanently in Turkey, with some even acquiring Turkish passports. In addition to their involvement in terrorist activities, these Hamas officials have established their own businesses in the country. As an example, Ismail Haniyeh’s son, Hazem, moved his family from Gaza to Turkey, effectively transferring a significant portion of the Hamas leadership from Qatar and Gaza to Turkish soil.

Endorsing a ceasefire alongside a known ally of Hamas, particularly in the aftermath of the tragic loss of life in Israel, has stirred widespread criticism. This move by the administration drew considerable backlash, prompting Secretary Blinken to delete his initial tweet, seemingly in anticipation of potential repercussions.