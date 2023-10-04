Australia implements stringent measures to regulate international education sector

The Australian government is taking decisive steps to address issues within the international education sector, cracking down on “rorts and loopholes” that have plagued the system. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil recently unveiled a series of reforms designed to ensure compliance with regulations, prevent exploitation of international students, and put an end to unscrupulous practices by education agents and private providers.

These reforms come in response to a review conducted by former Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Christine Nixon, which highlighted concerns about the misuse of Australia’s visa system and questionable practices in the international education sector.

One of the key changes involves prohibiting education agents from receiving commissions for “poaching” international students who are already enrolled in other institutions. This practice has been criticized in recent parliamentary inquiries, with some likening it to a “Ponzi scheme” where overseas agents are incentivized to attract students with promises of full-time work.

Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson welcomed these reforms, emphasizing that they will protect students from unscrupulous operators seeking personal gain. The Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA) also supported the crackdown but stressed the importance of implementing the measures effectively to prevent potential exploitation through alternative methods.

To bolster regulatory oversight, the federal government will introduce risk indicators into the international education system. This will involve greater data sharing, enabling providers to access education agent performance data, including student completion rates and visa rejection rates. These indicators will inform targeted compliance efforts and enhance monitoring of student attendance.

Education Minister Jason Clare highlighted the need for swift action to combat exploitation and protect the integrity of the international education system. The proposed amendments to the Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000 will strengthen the fit and proper provider test, raising the standards required for registration while preventing cross-ownership of businesses by education providers and agents.

Additionally, the Labor government has pledged to establish an Integrity Unit with $37.8 million in funding to combat unethical and potentially illegal activities in the VET (Vocational Education and Training) sector. This unit will utilize technology and data-matching capabilities to identify and respond to issues, protect vulnerable students, and target non-genuine providers that may be exploiting international students.

While these measures are seen as significant steps toward addressing concerns in the international education sector, some critics have noted that the government took seven months to respond to the Nixon report. Nevertheless, these reforms aim to strengthen the system, protect international students, and uphold Australia’s reputation for high-quality education.