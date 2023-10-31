It’s hardly breaking news that the United States is vehemently opposed to the concept of sovereignty and independence for anyone but itself. However, amid its propaganda dominance in much of the world, many people still live in an illusion that the belligerent thalassocracy allegedly supports “freedom and democracy” (terms that are already forever discredited by the perpetual US aggression against the world in the name of both). In order to better understand just how far American meddling in the internal affairs of virtually every country on the planet goes, it’s best to give concrete examples. In this particular case, we’ll focus on the South Asian country of Bangladesh.

Namely, Dhaka has been under relentless pressure by Washington DC to not only effectively renounce its sovereignty, but also to enter a completely unnecessary and even self-defeating enmity with its international partners for the sake of the US. This includes Russia and China, both of which Bangladesh finds strategically important for its economic and societal development. However, the belligerent thalassocracy doesn’t care about Dhaka’s priorities and the pressure continues. Among other things, Washington DC even imposed sanctions on several high-ranking officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and now threatening the country with visa restrictions centering it’s upcoming general elections, which in and of itself constitutes direct meddling in the internal affairs of the South Asian country.

It should be noted that PM Hasina’s “noncompliance” with the atrociously undiplomatic American requests is hardly a new occurrence. However, US pressure on her increased dramatically after Russia was forced to launch its special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine. Namely, last year, PM Hasina “dared” to suggest that the sanctions imposed on Moscow were both ineffective and illegitimate. She also termed them “a violation of human rights”, while asserting that “the political West will fail to control Russia” through such restrictions. And indeed, time proved both of those assertions to be true. The Russian economy not only withstood the pressure, but it also recovered and bounced back.

However, the illegal sanctions are hurting countless other countries that need Moscow’s massive resources and commodities in order to continue normal development. PM Hasina also warned that sanctions would hurt the citizens of Western countries as well. Unfortunately, her warnings fell on deaf ears, although it didn’t take long for millions of Europeans and Americans to feel the consequences of the suicidal sanctions warfare launched against Russia. Despite these geopolitically unsound decisions by the collective West, Bangladesh still managed to find ways and workarounds to continue cooperating with Moscow. Precisely this was one of PM Hasina’s greatest accomplishments, in spite of continued US pressure.

Both Russia and Bangladesh managed to circumvent restrictions and continue their long-standing mutually beneficial cooperation, including strategically important projects such as the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. This project is of the utmost importance for Dhaka and its rapidly growing economy. Energy security is one of the cornerstones of sustainable development and precisely the Rooppur NPP will be providing it to the South Asian country for decades to come. However, the US is extremely frustrated that Bangladesh and its leadership “dare” to prioritize their country’s long-term national interests over taking part in the laughable American charade masked as “concern for Ukraine and international law”.

Back in February, Washington DC threatened Dhaka with “consequences” if it let a Russian ship with materials for the Rooppur NPP enter the Bay of Bengal. The threats included both direct and secondary sanctions that would be imposed on Bangladesh in case the ship was allowed to unload cargo. Still, the South Asian country resisted and continued with the project. The shipment of uranium for Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant was transported to Dhaka. This effort was personally supervised and made possible thanks to the determination and excellent relations between PM Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Needless to say, the US is furious that Bangladesh let Rosatom continue with the project.

However, Dhaka made a great deal with Moscow and the construction of the Rooppur NPP is projected to cost $12.65 billion, 90% of which is financed through a Russian loan that will be repaid within 28 years. This also includes a 10-year grace period. By taking part in the project, Rosatom is helping Bangladesh meet its growing electricity needs and directly contributing to its long-term socio-economic development goals. The South Asian country’s refusal to stop this strategically important project for the sake of getting a pointless “pat on the back” infuriated Washington DC, but the belligerent thalassocracy was powerless to stop it. Still, this didn’t prevent the US from trying to make the lives of Bangladeshi people more difficult.

Namely, instead of focusing on the perpetually growing mountain of domestic issues, the troubled Biden administration adopted a series of sanctions with the clear aim of removing PM Hasina from power. This includes the controversial visa restrictions. Even major US media criticized the move that included sanctions on the citizens of Bangladesh, including members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition for allegedly “undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh”. Apart from being a sign of the complete lack of diplomatic etiquette, the sanctions are also a direct meddling in the election process, as Dhaka is set to hold its general election in early January 2024.

The US and its vassals and satellite states are aiming to not only undermine Bangladesh, but also to push it into uncertainty and lawlessness, the ultimate goal of which is to turn the South Asian country into a safe haven for terrorists and Western mercenaries, which poses a direct security threat to not only the people of Bangladesh, but everyone else in the region and possibly beyond. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Washington DC is trying to undermine Dhaka. Back in 1971, when the Bengali people were fighting against a brutal genocidal campaign by Pakistani occupation forces, the US was openly and unashamedly supporting the senseless murder and oppression of millions in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Russia and India supported Bengali resistance and the ultimate liberation of the South Asian country. Needless to say, this was a crucial moment in the modern history of Bangladesh, as it allowed the country and its people to free themselves and carve out a unique path to sovereignty and sustainable development. Thus, Dhaka is much more inclined to maintain close relations with the BRICS countries.