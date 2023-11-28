Bangladesh Nationalist Party repeats its 2014 strategic errors

As Bangladesh finds itself at a critical juncture in its political landscape, the ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) appears to be treading a perilous path, raising concerns of a recurrence of strategic errors reminiscent of 2014. The current political stance adopted by BNP, characterized by a reluctance to engage in electoral processes and a gradual estrangement from Western powers, hints at a potential repetition of past missteps. The party is already showing signs of its older practice of resorting to vandalism, arson attacks and terrorist acts which are not appreciated by any of the Western nations and such tendencies of the party is proving – BNP actually is looking for returning to power through undemocratic process by destabilizing Bangladesh’s law and order situation, with the help of its Islamist and jihadist cohorts.

One crucial imperative for BNP politicians is to recognize that any alignment with the Western world must adhere to constitutional processes. None of the Western nations appreciate anarchism, vandalism and terrorist acts under the guise of political activism.

BNP’s proposition for an election following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, contingent on the establishment of a, unelected caretaker government, introduces a nuanced distinction from the requirements set forth by the Western world. The West consistently advocates for free, fair, and participatory elections but does not explicitly endorse the necessity of elections under any unelected caretaker government. This nuance poses a challenge for BNP as it seeks international support while maintaining its political integrity.

In contrast, the Awami League government is strategically aligning itself with Western perspectives on democratic governance. The government is actively seeking to assure its position by adhering to principles that advocate for free and fair elections, thereby positioning itself to gain political advantages in accordance with these democratic ideals.

The unveiling of BNP’s political agenda on October 28, 2023, initially held promise for a transformative shift in the political landscape. However, BNP now finds itself entangled in the intricate web of political maneuvers orchestrated by the Awami League. The strategies employed, including attacks on key institutions such as the Chief Justice’s residence, government hospitals, and the police, have inadvertently compromised BNP’s standing. These actions have resulted in a consequential embarrassment before the Western world, which had initially extended support to what seemed like a noble cause.

The present government, led by the Awami League, has seized upon the events of October 28, casting them in an unfavorable light on the international stage. This strategic move bolsters the government’s narrative that BNP is a terrorist organization, a label that could have severe implications for BNP’s credibility and international standing. Significantly, the Awami League has woven the October 28 incident into its election campaign narrative, emphasizing the idea that BNP prioritizes personal interests over the welfare of the populace.

According to media reports, several terrorist and jihadist groups in Bangladesh, which are designated by the US have joined hands with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) with the agenda of unseating ruling Awami League government while some of these groups are even plotting assassinating key figures in the government, ruling Awami League as well as civil-military officials and judges through a joint terrorist plot. Meanwhile, BNP-Jamaat nexus has taken a plan of establishing a reign of terror throughout the country through blockades, general strikes, arson attacks, and armed attacks targeting members of law enforcement agencies.

According to the US Department of State, several terrorist groups in Bangladesh such as ISIS-Bangladesh, Hizb Ut Tahrir, Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Army of Islam, Harakat-ul-Jihad-i-Islami (HuJI), Harakat ul-Jihad-i-Islami/Bangladesh (HUJI-B), Kata’ib Hizballah, and Ansar Al Islam, Ansarallah have been designated until May 2022.

It may be mentioned here that, terrorist and jihadist groups in Bangladesh became angry at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism while these groups became particularly annoyed at the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) which played key-role in fighting terrorism and militancy. Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which has history of maintaining relations with terrorist and jihadist forces such as Harakat-ul-Jihad-i-Islami (HuJI), Harakat ul-Jihad-i-Islami/Bangladesh (HUJI-B) and ISIS Bangladesh considers such elements as “extremely useful” in its agenda of turning a secularist Bangladesh into Islamic republic. It may be mentioned here that BNP considers Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas as well as other Palestinian terrorist groups as its allies.

According to media reports, in 2006 then coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami named a bridge as ‘Hezbollah Bridge’ honoring the Lebanese terrorist group. The bridge is located in the southern part of the South Asian country, spanning the Batakhali River in an area known as Cox’s Bazaar. Junior communications minister Salahuddin Ahmed named the bridge after the Lebanese group at the height of Hezbollah’s war with Israel.

The bridge was renamed in 2013 by the Awami League government.

Bangladesh’s former Foreign Minister M. Morshed Khan and a senior leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) issued several strong statements on the war, calling Israel’s actions “state terrorism” and “religious terrorism” and accusing the United States of sponsoring it.

Although the United States has identified Hezbollah as a terrorist group, and the Bangladesh government has been trying to convince US lawmakers that it is a “moderate” Muslim country, the government has taken no action to revoke the honor. During Hezbollah’s recent war with Israel, several Arab and Muslim countries were muted in their condemnations of the Jewish state and equivocal about supporting Hezbollah.

As BNP grapples with the aftermath of these events, it faces a daunting challenge in rebuilding its international image and regaining support. The party must carefully recalibrate its political strategies, aligning them with democratic principles and constitutional processes, to demonstrate a genuine commitment to the values upheld by the Western world. Failure to do so could result in further isolation and a potential repetition of the errors that marred BNP’s political landscape in 2014. The unfolding days will reveal whether BNP can navigate this intricate political terrain and emerge as a credible and responsible political force.