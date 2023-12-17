Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina must avert Islamist takeover

As Bangladesh gears up for its imminent general election slated for January 7, 2024, the nation finds itself at a pivotal juncture. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s longest-serving leader, confronts a myriad of both domestic and international challenges, amid widespread speculation and intricate plots. The principal opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with its ideological counterparts like Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Islamic Constitution Movement (ICM), and other Islamist factions, has opted to boycott the election. Their insistence on replicating Pakistan’s electoral system under a caretaker government has been declined, as it stands in contrast to Bangladesh’s constitutional framework.

Sheikh Hasina holds the distinction of being both the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh’s history and the longest-reigning female head of government globally. Notably, despite Bangladesh being the world’s third-largest Muslim nation, her fifteen-year tenure has seen remarkable strides in economic growth and the empowerment of women. Women now occupy pivotal roles across various sectors, spanning the judiciary, civil-military administration, diplomatic circles, and the economic domain. Remarkably, the Speaker of Bangladesh’s Jatiya Sangshad (national parliament) is also a woman.

Beyond socio-economic advancements, Sheikh Hasina has placed a strong emphasis on tackling religious extremism and terrorism. Her resolute efforts have resulted in Bangladesh effectively countering and containing threats posed by terrorist entities, with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the country’s elite force, playing a pivotal role in this success.

The US State Department’s latest report titled ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2022’ lauds Sheikh Hasina and her government for their zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Specifically acknowledging the success of US-trained Bangladesh Police units, including the RAB, the report commends Bangladesh’s efforts in combating terrorism. Despite such recognition from the United States and Western nations, family members of targeted terrorists persist in attempting to portray them as “innocent” victims. Regrettably, certain international rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have shown solidarity with these individuals, even advocating punitive measures against the Rapid Action Battalion and other anti-terror units within the Bangladesh Police.

Simultaneously, orchestrated media onslaughts and statements from Western lawmakers and policymakers have sought to demonize Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her government, and law enforcement agencies for supposedly “illegally” targeting “innocent individuals” in their anti-terrorism endeavors. This vilification mirrors similar criticisms faced by other nations combating violent extremism and terrorism, where vested-interest groups propagate misleading narratives despite the widespread public opposition to terrorist activities.

For Sheikh Hasina, these challenges are compounded as her staunch political adversaries, such as the BNP, stand in opposition to her government’s unwavering stance against terrorism. They are perceived to serve the interests of terrorist and subversive elements under the guise of “democratic rights”.

Furthermore, these political factions receive sympathy and backing from Western policymakers, particularly the Biden administration. This support aligns with the Biden administration’s geopolitical strategies, aiming to establish influence in Bangladesh by potentially favoring forces that could further its agenda, encompassing India, Myanmar, China, and beyond. To Washington, BNP and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman embody the “ideal equation” due to policies focused solely on regaining power and resuming past practices of corruption, embezzlement of public funds, terrorist acts, and cross-border terrorism.