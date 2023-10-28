Bangladesh’s iconic role in UN peacekeeping

Celebrating its 78th anniversary, the United Nations remains committed to promoting global peace and unity, with Bangladesh standing out as a notable icon in the organization’s peacekeeping operations. Since its full membership entry in September 1974, Bangladesh has consistently displayed resilience and diplomatic prowess, demonstrating a significant impact on global politics.

The United Nations’ Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO) have played a crucial role in maintaining international peace and security for over seven decades. With 12 active peacekeeping missions, half of which have continued for more than 40 years, the UN has relied on the support of member states, including Bangladesh, to facilitate successful peace agreements between conflicting parties.

Bangladesh’s dedicated involvement in UN peacekeeping operations dates back to its participation in the United Nations Iran-Iraq Military Observer Group in Iraq and the United Nations Transition Assistance Group in Namibia in 1988. Since then, Bangladeshi peacekeepers have contributed significantly to various missions, aiding in the surrender of militants, facilitating democratic transitions, and providing crucial assistance in post-conflict rebuilding efforts.

The commitment of Bangladesh to international peace and security is deeply rooted in the country’s constitutional obligations. The nation’s armed forces have earned a reputation for their commitment, discipline, hard work, and patriotism, making Bangladesh an appealing contributor to UNPKO.

While the involvement in peacekeeping operations serves as a testament to Bangladesh’s ethical and legal commitments, it also bolsters the country’s international standing and financial position. However, concerns have been raised regarding the discrepancy in salary and compensation for Bangladeshi soldiers compared to their counterparts from developed countries, reflecting a need for equitable treatment across the board.

In recent years, Bangladesh has prioritized women’s participation in peace and security initiatives, with the Bangladesh Police actively engaged in 23 missions, playing a crucial role in maintaining public safety and promoting gender equality. Notably, Bangladesh’s efforts have not only garnered international praise but have also strengthened civil-military relations and fostered diplomatic ties with various countries worldwide.

The country has emphasized the need for continuous improvement and adaptation to evolving challenges within UNPKO, leading to the establishment of institutions such as the Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT) in 1999 and the Bangladesh Peacebuilding Centre (BPC) in 2016.

As Bangladesh continues to navigate its role in global peacekeeping, it faces the ongoing challenge of modernizing its military equipment to ensure the safety of its troops and civilian populations. The nation’s ability to seize opportunities and address existing challenges will be instrumental in sustaining its status as a significant contributor to UN peacekeeping operations and a proponent of global peace and stability.