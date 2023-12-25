As Bangladesh prepares for its National Parliamentary Elections on January 7th, 2024, the nation finds itself at a critical juncture, contending with a well-coordinated conspiracy orchestrated by external forces and their local collaborators. The goal is clear: to destabilize a country that has long enjoyed peaceful and stable conditions. The intricate plan involves acts of terrorism, anarchism, vandalism, and killings, reminiscent of the tumultuous days of 2013-14.

The nefarious blueprint of this plot primarily targets the disruption of the upcoming elections, a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s democratic process. Disturbing reports indicate that the opposition alliance, particularly the BNP-Jamaat, is resorting to violence and bloodshed to instigate fear and sow chaos. The echoes of the 90 days of terror in 2013-14, where innocent lives were lost and the nation was held hostage by political violence, are still haunting the collective memory of the people.

Jamaat, a party not officially registered, carries the stain of accusations related to war crimes against humanity during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971. The BNP, sensing potential defeat in the upcoming elections due to the incumbent Awami League’s successful governance and economic achievements, appears to be adopting desperate measures, including forming an alliance with a party accused of such heinous offenses.

Yet, the resolute people of Bangladesh have overwhelmingly rejected the politics of violence and terror. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government has steered the nation towards unprecedented economic growth and infrastructural development. The achievements have earned praise both domestically and internationally, with the United Nations recognizing Bangladesh as a role model for progress and development.

The once-contentious issue of a caretaker government has been put to rest through constitutional amendments, driven by the bitter experiences of the 2007-2009 caretaker government. The narrative of a lack of freedom of expression in Bangladesh is debunked by the multitude of media outlets, private channels, and newspapers that openly criticize the government. However, the government rightfully intervenes when expressions cross the line into incitement of violence, anti-state sentiments, or threats to national security.

In the backdrop of global economic challenges triggered by conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent economic sanctions, Bangladesh, too, feels the impact. This is exacerbated by unscrupulous hoarders creating artificial crises. The government is actively addressing these challenges, working tirelessly to stabilize prices and ensure the welfare of its citizens.

Amidst these challenges, concerns have been raised about the involvement of a few Western diplomats who appear to be engaging with the opposition alliance, fueling unrest and violence. The Vienna Convention explicitly mandates that diplomats respect the laws and policies of the host country without interfering in internal affairs. Such engagements with a party labeled as a “Terrorist Party” by the Canadian Federal Court raise serious questions about the adherence to diplomatic norms.

Bangladesh, despite its challenges, has made significant strides in combating terrorism and militancy. The US-Bangladesh agreement of October 22, 2013, has strengthened counter-terrorism cooperation between the two nations, contributing to a violence-free living environment. The government’s unwavering commitment to national security and safety stands as a testament to its dedication to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

As the nation approaches the next Parliamentary Elections, it is imperative for foreign diplomats to refocus their efforts on promoting democracy and stability rather than engaging in activities that could undermine the nation’s progress. The people of Bangladesh, having embraced a vision of peaceful development, deserve the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights without external interference.

Bangladesh stands as a resilient nation, navigating both internal and external challenges. The determination of its people, coupled with effective governance under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has positioned the nation on a trajectory of sustainable success. As the world observes, it is crucial for all stakeholders, both domestic and international, to prioritize the principles of democracy, peace, and the overall well-being of the Bangladeshi people.