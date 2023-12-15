Bangladesh’s political terrain, strains and the imperative for democratic integrity

Bangladesh’s political arena is fraught with tension and maneuvering as the country braces for its upcoming elections. At the heart of this political saga lies a contentious relationship between the ruling Awami League and the Jatiya Party, with the specter of an engineered election looming ominously over the democratic process.

The Awami League, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has faced international scrutiny, with concerns raised about the fairness of past elections and the potential for punitive measures, including economic sanctions. This scrutiny has heightened the stakes for the upcoming electoral process.

On the other side of the political divide stands the Jatiya Party, led by GM Quader and rooted in the legacy of military dictator Gen Hussain Muhammad Ershad. Despite its history, the Jatiya Party lacks significant electoral sway, evidenced by the forfeiture of security deposits by over 86 percent of its candidates in recent elections. This glaring reality underscores the party’s dependence on the Awami League’s support to secure even a marginal foothold in the political landscape.

What makes this dynamic particularly intriguing is the Jatiya Party’s apparent shift in stance. Despite its prior claims of an unfair electoral environment under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, the party now finds itself desperately seeking the Awami League’s endorsement to ensure its survival in the political arena. This about-face raises questions about political integrity and opportunism within the party’s leadership, especially as they advocate for an engineered election to secure their relevance.

The Jatiya Party’s plea for uncontested seats, effectively calling for an engineered election, paints a complex picture of political maneuvering. Their survival strategy seems intertwined with aligning themselves closely with larger political entities like the Awami League, leading to accusations of compromised principles and opportunistic behavior.

Moreover, reports hint at clandestine connections between the Jatiya Party and the BNP, specifically involving Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman. Alleged secret arrangements and meetings in Dubai, potentially involving Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), add layers of complexity to this already intricate web of political intrigue. These purported arrangements aim at influencing future elections by pressuring for the revival of unelected caretaker governments, mirroring Pakistan’s system.

However, acquiescing to the Jatiya Party’s demands for an engineered election could prove detrimental to Bangladesh’s democratic fabric. It risks creating a government beholden to the whims of a party lacking credibility and electoral support, raising concerns about the integrity of the democratic process.

The ramifications of such actions extend beyond the national borders of Bangladesh. They may invite intensified scrutiny and censure from Western nations, potentially resulting in severe repercussions and tarnishing the Awami League’s reputation on the global stage. The distinction between a rigged, flawed, or engineered election becomes immaterial when considering the potential damage to the country’s democratic future.

For the Awami League, succumbing to the Jatiya Party’s demands would not only jeopardize its own political standing but could also imperil the democratic aspirations of Bangladesh. Upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity in the electoral process is paramount for the country’s progress and the preservation of its democratic ethos.

Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture, where the choices made in the upcoming elections will significantly impact the nation’s democratic trajectory. Safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral process is imperative, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard without undue influence or manipulation. It is a defining moment that calls for unwavering commitment to democratic values and principles, shaping the country’s future and upholding its democratic legacy.