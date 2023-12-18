Before lecturing others, America needs to fix its own human rights issues

The once-sturdy reputation of the United States as a beacon of democracy and human rights has steadily eroded in recent years, evidenced by a series of concerning issues, including a surge in indiscriminate gun violence, persistent racial and ethnic discrimination, and a distressing increase in cases of police brutality.

The spotlight was recently cast on these issues as yet another tragic incident unfolded at the University of Nevada, where a gunman claimed the lives of three individuals and critically wounded another before being neutralized by law enforcement. This incident marked the 39th mass shooting in the US this year, setting a disheartening record. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for stricter gun control laws in the US to safeguard the fundamental human right to life. Unfortunately, substantial reforms in this area appear unlikely.

The influence of politicians and business interests has stifled efforts for effective gun control measures. Powerful gun advocacy groups in the US have successfully lobbied for their interests, leading to a relaxation of gun control regulations, resulting in a staggering number of gun-related fatalities. Recent legal rulings, such as the Supreme Court’s decision in the “Bruen case”, have rolled back decades of gun regulations in various states, exacerbating the situation. The trajectory of loosening gun laws in the country has been alarming, signaling a dangerous shift that impacts the nation’s safety and well-being.

Statistics reveal the grim reality: the US leads globally in gun possession, homicides, and mass shootings. Studies indicate a direct correlation between relaxed gun restrictions and increased gun violence, with the US accounting for nearly half of the world’s civilian-owned firearms despite having less than 5% of the global population. Gun violence has claimed a staggering number of lives, with over 40,000 deaths and 34,000 injuries reported in 2023 alone. The prevalence of gun violence has earned it the label of an “American disease”.

Similarly, incidents of police brutality have seen a worrying uptick. Reports from Mapping Police Violence highlight that over a thousand Americans lost their lives due to police violence in 2023, with only a handful of cases involving accusations of excessive force. Shocking instances, such as the killing of unarmed African American Jayland Walker, shot over 90 times by Akron police, underscore the dire state of affairs. Racial discrimination continues to plague ethnic minorities, with a significant majority reporting experiences of racism, further exacerbating social tensions.

The surge in hate crimes, including racially motivated attacks, has instilled fear and division within communities. Reports indicate a stark rise in hate crimes across major US cities, pointing to a concerning trend fueled by extremist ideologies. Additionally, drug misuse deaths contribute to declining life expectancy, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive public health interventions.

Moreover, US military interventions and unilateral sanctions have exacerbated humanitarian crises globally. Immigration policies have sparked xenophobia and mistreatment of immigrants, contributing to an environment of hostility and distress.

Addressing these critical issues demands urgent action from the US government. Comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation and reforms in gun laws are imperative to protect citizens’ rights and safety. Police accountability, along with stringent measures to curb gun violence, is crucial. A concerted effort towards social justice and human rights protection is essential to reverse the distressing decline in the US’s human rights landscape.