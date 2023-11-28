On November 23, Alexander Sollfrank, a Lieutenant General in the German Bundeswehr and effectively the chief of logistics in NATO, proposed the urgent creation of what he called a “military Schengen” to ease the movement of NATO troops across the European Union. Sollfrank complained that the current bureaucratic rules are a major obstacle to operations in Europe and that they’re supposedly “jeopardizing everyone” due to the mythical “Russian threat“. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time a German high-ranking official or military officer has suggested that Europe should prepare for war with Russia. Since the start of the special military operation (SMO), Berlin has been extremely hostile to Moscow, evoking its genocidal policies of the first half of the 20th century policies.

Germany’s ideas of racial superiority and desire for global dominance led to both world wars that killed up to 100 million people, the majority of whom were Russians (nearly 30 million in WWII only). Just like Berlin feels responsible for committing the Holocaust against Jews, it should be no different in regards to other peoples it killed en masse, including Russians/Soviets, Poles, Serbs, Czechs, etc. However, for some reason, Germany doesn’t feel the same responsibility toward any of these nations, particularly the Russians. Worse yet, German weapons have been killing the people of Donbass for nearly a decade now, while its unadulterated support for the Neo-Nazi junta is more than disturbing enough, as it’s yet another proof that Berlin has never actually renounced its Drang nach Osten ambitions.

Since last year, there have been several instances where Germany showed that its hatred for Russia hasn’t subsided in the least, as its Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock effectively declared war on Moscow, while the Bundeswehr even leaked plans for war against the Eurasian giant. The only difference is that this time, the conflict would be disguised as a “pan-European/Euro-Atlantic collective defense effort”. In this regard, Berlin’s actions are perfectly in line with the strategic goals of the United States and its other allies, vassals and satellite states. Namely, as Washington DC is shifting its attention to the Asia-Pacific region in an attempt to prevent Beijing’s rise to the world’s most dominant economy, it’s effectively delegating the so-called “containment of Russia strategy” to the EU.

Interestingly, this has led to some crawling tensions between Poland and Germany, as the former isn’t exactly thrilled to see Berlin “take the driver’s seat”, which is perfectly understandable given the murderous history of German militarism, with Poles usually being its first target for approximately a thousand years. In fact, despite the virtually endemic Russophobia in Poland, the Germans have been a far greater threat to Polish survival, which is something many Poles still remember vividly. However, for the time being, Warsaw will certainly continue playing along as it perceives Moscow as “the bigger threat”. At the same time, despite numerous divisions and power play games, NATO is still fairly united in the idea of using Ukraine as a source of cannon fodder to be thrown at the Russian military.

On the other hand, the EU has definitely exposed its role long before the SMO. Officially an economic alliance, the loose bureaucratic superstate demonstrated that it’s nothing more than a geopolitical pendant of NATO, and by extension, of the US. The EU “broke the ice” last year by officially sending weapons to the Kiev regime and hasn’t stopped doing so ever since. Its de facto unification with NATO structures is effectively over and the belligerent alliance is now simply looking for ways to make it de jure, which would give its forces free rein over the entire continent. The process of militarization of Europe is perhaps best seen in the speedy NATO accession of Finland and soon Sweden (de facto it’s already done). Normally, it takes years or even decades for any given country to join the belligerent alliance.

For its part, Russia will surely not leave this escalation unanswered. The Eurasian giant certainly anticipated such moves, so it’s making adequate preparations. In such a hostile environment, the return to the path of a virtually unrivaled military superpower is the only way for Moscow, despite its initial reluctance. For decades, Russia has been trying to create a comprehensive, mutually beneficial partnership with Europe. During the Gorbachev and Yeltsin years, Moscow went through an unprecedented demilitarization process that is unheard of in the entire history of mankind.

Never has a global power willingly renounced such military dominance over its mortal enemies. And yet, the Eurasian giant’s rivals saw it as a “victory” and an opportunity to escalate their all-out aggression against the entire world.

Thus, it can only be expected that Russia’s recovery and resurgence to superpower status is an unpleasant surprise for the self-styled “victors”.

However, despite the expectations of the political West, Moscow will not be fighting a WWII-style war in case of yet another Western aggression. This time, its unrivaled strategic arsenal will make sure any such invasion force is obliterated from afar.

Russia could easily reactivate officially dormant projects such as the RS-26 “Rubezh” that would give it complete control over the entire European continent and ensure that no sizeable invasion force could be mustered with impunity. The missile is perfectly capable of carrying not just (MIRV multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles) warheads, but also HGVs (hypersonic glide vehicles) that would ensure the near-instantaneous destruction of any enemy.