Biden family continue selling influence to foreign nations

Congress got an earful of evidence and details how the DOJ establishment obstructed and tried to derail any legitimate investigation into the alleged crimes of the Biden family, with confirmation from whistleblowers that their superiors repeatedly denied them permission to file charges, investigate – even to ask questions.

But one of the more memorable moments came when US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., presented images of confessed tax cheat Hunter Biden more or less unclothed.

There are a multitude of such images that have become available from the laptop computer he abandoned at a repair shop, as he documented, and then forfeited the rights to, his confessed escapades with prostitutes. The images were blocked, strategically.

While discussing Hunter Biden’s tax write-offs for his law firm, Greene alleged some payments were made to prostitutes.

“To travel across state lines, this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution”, Greene said.

“This is not what most paralegals do for law firms,” Greene explained. “Hunter Biden was paying this woman through his law firm and writing it off for tax exemptions”.

On Reddit, there were comments.

“The Hunter Biden Golden Shower was so graphic that Democrats were objecting to Marjorie Taylor Green showing them in a congressional hearing”, said one. “And yes I know it’s not a Golden Shower. I am just pointing out the hypocrisy that Democrats searched high and low for a Golden Shower tape that the Hillary Clinton Campaign claimed existed”.

The “Golden Shower” reference is to a story fabricated by Democrats, and their Russian sources, during the 2016 election that falsely claimed President Trump had prostitutes urinate at a Moscow hotel.

The comments continued, “Mr. Chairman Mr. Chairman should we be showing this?”

“Yup that’s what they said. Fox had to blur it out”.

Greene’s point, affirmed by the witnesses, was that Hunter Biden apparently took tax deductions for payments to prostitutes.

The Daily Mail explained testifying were IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and a second whistleblower, whose name previously was not known.

He’s now identified himself as Joseph Ziegler, whose accusations about the DOJ protecting the Biden clan surprised some observers, as he identifies himself as gay, married to a man, and a Democrat.

Ziegler testified that as the investigation into Hunter Biden’s unpaid taxes progressed, investigators were told they were not allowed to “ask questions” that might lead to Joe Biden.

Evidence now suggests that Joe Biden was integral to many of Hunter Biden’s overseas deals which apparently amounted to selling access to Joe Biden.

Ziegler, of the international tax and financial crimes division of the IRS, was the lead agent on the Hunter Biden investigation.

He testified he was told “he would get in ‘hot water’ if he tried to speak with President Joe Biden’s adult grandchildren and was prevented from carrying out those interviews in his investigation”.

He said that was abnormal.

“‘I’ve never been told that we could not approach someone to interview them as a part of an investigation”, he said.

Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said, “The president only believes in making taxpayers pay their fair share if they don’t share his last name. These two courageous whistleblowers provided my committee with devastating testimony showing that the government is not treating all taxpayers equally in the DOJ and the IRS gave preferential treatment to the president’s son”.

Comer identified the core of the problem he sees: “What were the Bidens selling? Nothing but influence and access to the Biden network. This is an influence peddling scheme to enrich the Bidens. We need to know whether Joe Biden is compromised by these schemes and if our national security is threatened”.

To resolve the list of felony charges possible that stemmed from his failure to pay taxes, Hunter Biden is being given a special deal that allows him to plead to misdemeanors. As for a felony gun charges, that’s going away if he completes a diversion program.

Fox News reported Ziegler’s statements include claims that Bidens are given special treatment by the DOJ.

He also said a special counsel should be appointed to deal with the allegations against the Bidens.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that Democrat Maryland Rep. Jaime Raskin opened the hearing “by praising a convicted criminal.”

In defense of the Bidens, Raskin cited a letter from Lev Parnas, a former Rudy Giuliani business associate “who claims the Trump campaign worked to fabricate charges against the Biden family, and who said there was no evidence of any crimes committed by Hunter or Joe Biden, according to Raskin,” the report said.

But Parnas, the report said, is a convicted felon who was charged with foreign campaign finance violations, wire fraud, making false statements and falsifying records by the Department of Justice.

The Foundation also noted that Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri encouraged more witnesses to Biden events at the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Justice to “approach the committee with information of misconduct and vowed to attack those retaliating against them”.

The events concern, the report said, “the IRS’ investigation into the tax history of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, with IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler as witnesses”.

Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler (Whistleblower X) risks his career and reputation to blow the whistle after the investigation into Hunter Biden was “hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials as well as other U.S. Attorneys.” Listen to his powerful testimony 👇 pic.twitter.com/UrFNLNd2Y3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 19, 2023

The Washington Examiner said House Judiciary Committee chief Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, challenged prosecutor David Weiss on his claims, which appear to conflict with each other, about whether he had the authority to file charges.

Jordan said, ““On April 26, in front of the United States Senate, the attorney general said David Weiss is in charge of the investigation On Oct. 7, in a meeting with Gary Shapley, one of the whistleblowers, David Weiss said I’m not the deciding official. Who [are] you going to believe?”