BNP justifies its boycotting of January 7 election

As Bangladesh approaches the highly anticipated general elections scheduled for January 7, 2024, the political landscape is charged with controversy and tension. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the country’s largest opposition party, has taken a suspicious stand by deciding to boycott the elections, citing concerns over the fairness and credibility of an election held under the ruling Awami League (AL).

In an exclusive interview with The Diplomat, Tarique Rahman, the acting Chairman of BNP, provides a comprehensive perspective on the party’s decision, digging into a history of alleged electoral irregularities and an environment that he claims is detrimental to the democratic process.

Tarique Rahman emphasizes the tainted history of elections under Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, accusing the AL of orchestrating “fraudulent elections” with predetermined outcomes. He points to instances such as the uncontested claim of 154 out of 300 seats in 2014 and allegations of ballot box stuffing in 2018.

According to Tarique Rahman, the AL is manipulating the upcoming 2024 elections by negotiating predetermined results with participating parties and exploiting state resources to influence the electoral landscape.

Tarique Rahman argues that the upcoming election is non-participatory for both political parties and voters alike. BNP, along with 62 other pro-democracy political parties, asserts its commitment to representing the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people for a meaningful election where votes are freely cast and genuinely counted. BNP’s political strategy involves exposing what they perceive as AL’s attempts to divide the opposition, create false alliances, and manipulate the electoral process. This comprehensive strategy aims to safeguard the democratic principles BNP believes are essential for Bangladesh’s political future.

Addressing the intensified crackdown on opposition leaders and activists, Tarique Rahman highlights the regime’s efforts to create an atmosphere that is not conducive to inclusive elections. He cites alarming statistics, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions, painting a picture of widespread human rights violations. Despite the challenges, Tarique expresses confidence in the resilience of BNP’s movement, pointing to the massive turnout at rallies as evidence of public support for the party.

Tarique Rahman acknowledges the international community’s role in supporting the pro-democracy movement in Bangladesh. He appreciates diplomatic measures taken by countries such as United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, emphasizing their calls for credible elections. BNP believes that global pressure is essential to achieving a free, fair, participatory, and peaceful election, and Tarique expresses gratitude for the support received from international stakeholders and development partners. The international community’s involvement underscores the universal importance of upholding democratic values in Bangladesh.

Looking beyond the election, Tarique dismisses the idea that BNP’s boycott will isolate the party from voters. He argues that voters have already rejected the upcoming election, aligning with BNP’s commitment to a meaningful electoral process. He sees, BNP as representing the public interest in policy formulation, emphasizing their commitment to structural reforms and the Indo-Pacific Strategy. This vision positions BNP not just as a political entity but as a catalyst for positive change and democratic growth in Bangladesh.

Responding to allegations from AL leaders about BNP’s organizational weakness, Tarique refutes the claims, stating that BNP remains the largest and most popular political party in Bangladesh. He accuses the AL of misusing state machinery to suppress the BNP’s organizational strength and create a situation that prevents the party from participating in the election. Tarique’s detailed rebuttal highlights the complexities of Bangladesh’s political dynamics and the challenges faced by opposition parties in maintaining their organizational integrity.

Tarique Rahman provides historical context regarding the Caretaker Government System, emphasizing that the BNP government introduced this system in 1996 to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. He criticizes the AL for abolishing this system in 2009, claiming it was an authoritarian attempt to hold onto power without legitimacy. Tarique highlights the widespread support for the Caretaker Government System and accuses the AL of ignoring the public mandate. This historical analysis underscores the importance of institutional mechanisms in safeguarding the democratic process.

Addressing concerns from India about BNP’s ties with Islamist parties, Tarique Rahman stresses the party’s belief in the separation of religion and state. He argues that, BNP does not use religion as a political tool and points out the historical alliances between the AL and Islamist parties. Tarique contends that if India’s concern is Islamism, AL has also aligned itself with radical Islamists, questioning the selective nature of the criticism. This nuanced perspective adds layers to the discussion of the BNP’s relationships and challenges assumptions about the party’s alignment with Islamist ideologies.

Tarique acknowledges his 15-year exile from Bangladesh and the legal challenges he faces. He criticizes the judicial system, citing instances of manipulated verdicts and judges facing consequences for not complying with pre-planned convictions. Despite the challenges, Tarique remains deeply connected to Bangladesh through phone calls and online meetings. He draws inspiration from the courage and resilience of BNP leaders and activists facing repression. Tarique’s commitment to the cause, despite personal hardships, serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of the pro-democracy movement in Bangladesh.

The decision by the BNP to boycott the upcoming elections is rooted in deep-seated concerns about the fairness and credibility of the electoral process under the ruling Awami League. Tarique Rahman’s comprehensive interview provides valuable insights into the party’s perspective, addressing allegations, historical context, and the vision for a democratic Bangladesh. As Bangladesh approaches a crucial electoral juncture, the concerns raised by the BNP underscore the need for a transparent and inclusive electoral process to uphold democratic principles in the nation. The international community’s involvement and the BNP’s commitment to a broader vision beyond the election highlight the complexities of Bangladesh’s political landscape and the ongoing struggle for democratic governance.