As Bangladesh gears up for the eagerly awaited general elections slated for January 7, 2024, the political scenario is undeniably charged with controversy and tension. The decision of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the largest opposition party, to boycott the elections has added a new layer to the complex political landscape, where analysts are seeing such decision as suicidal, which may ultimately push the party towards extinction.

First and foremost, it is crucial to acknowledge that Bangladesh has made significant strides in strengthening its democratic institutions over the years. Awami League-led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has undertaken initiatives to foster a democratic culture and ensure the participation of all political parties in the electoral process. While BNP points to alleged irregularities in previous elections, it is essential to recognize the steps taken by the government to address these concerns, such as electoral reforms and the use of technology to enhance transparency.

The allegations of predetermined outcomes and electoral manipulation made by BNP leader Tarique Rahman must be critically examined. Awami League, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, has consistently expressed its commitment to free and fair elections. The uncontested claim of seats in 2014 can be attributed to the fractured state of the opposition at that time rather than an orchestrated effort by the ruling party. It is imperative to differentiate between political strategy and manipulation, as alliances and negotiations are inherent aspects of democratic politics.

This time too, Awami League’s giving-away 27 seats to Jatiya Party (JP), the so-called main opposition in the parliament with guarantee of JP candidates winning the election can only be seen as an engineered election. Moreover, by begging these seats, Jatiya Party also has proved – it does not enjoy popular support in Bangladesh. Rather this party can onwards be seen as a parasite filled with opportunity-mongers and apolitical figures in Bangladesh’s democratic system.

Meanwhile, BNP leader Tarique Rahman has accused of using resources to influence the electoral landscape can only be seen as unfounded and baseless as it is not supported by concrete evidence. Furthermore, while Tarique Rahman criticizes electoral process, he does not say a word about his own party’s naked manipulation of elections back in February 1996 and then again in October 2006. Tarique Rahman also does not say a word about his direct involvement in a gruesome terrorist attack on Sheikh Hasina and other leaders of Awami League. He is silent on his involvement in cross-border terrorism against India.

However, the key reason behind BNP’s boycotting the January 7 general election is it still is hoping – Biden administration shall topple Sheikh Hasina and make Tarique Rahman the next head of an unelected government.

According BNP sources, Tarique Rahman and key figures of BNP are openly saying – Awami League government shall collapse within six months of the upcoming election.

Anyway, as Bangladesh is heading towards the next general election, Awami League government’s responsibility is to ensure a conducive environment for elections, and any support provided to facilitate this process should not be automatically construed as manipulation. Transparency in campaign financing and resource allocation is essential to dispel any doubts about the integrity of the electoral process.

BNP’s assertion that the upcoming election is non-participatory for both political parties and voters warrants a closer examination. AL has consistently welcomed open and constructive dialogue with all political parties to address concerns and create a level playing field. The emphasis on inclusivity and participation is evident in the government’s efforts to engage with opposition parties, fostering an environment where diverse voices can contribute to the democratic discourse.

Addressing the crackdown on opposition leaders and activists, it is important to consider the broader context of security concerns and the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order. While any instances of human rights violations are regrettable, attributing them solely to the government’s attempt to stifle opposition voices oversimplifies the complex challenges faced by the state. Striking a balance between ensuring security and upholding democratic values is a delicate task, and constructive engagement between the government and opposition can contribute to finding common ground.

Tarique Rahman’s acknowledgment of international support for the pro-democracy movement in Bangladesh is noteworthy. However, it is essential to recognize that the international community’s role should be one of facilitation rather than interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation. External actors can contribute positively by encouraging dialogue and supporting initiatives that promote democratic values, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the Bangladeshi people to shape their political future.

Looking beyond the election, the notion that BNP’s boycott reflects the will of the people should be critically examined. Democracy thrives on active participation, and the decision to boycott raises questions about the party’s commitment to engaging with the electorate. AL’s assertion that BNP’s organizational weakness is a result of internal challenges rather than external suppression should be considered as a valid perspective in the ongoing political discourse.

The historical context provided by Tarique Rahman regarding the Caretaker Government System warrants a nuanced analysis. While BNP government introduced this system in 1996 with the noble intention of ensuring free and fair elections, its abolition in 2009 can be seen as a response to concerns about the system’s susceptibility to manipulation. The debate over the most effective electoral system is an ongoing one, and it is essential to consider the evolving dynamics of Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Addressing concerns about BNP’s ties with Islamist parties, it is commendable that Tarique Rahman emphasizes the party’s commitment to the separation of religion and state. However, a comprehensive examination of the political landscape should also consider the historical alliances between the AL and Islamist parties. It is important to avoid selective criticism and foster a nuanced understanding of the complex relationships between political entities in Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh approaches a critical electoral juncture, it is imperative to prioritize open dialogue, transparency, and inclusivity. Both BNP and AL play vital roles in shaping the democratic future of the nation, and constructive engagement between the government and opposition is essential for the continued progress of Bangladesh. The international community should play a supportive role, respecting the sovereignty of the nation while encouraging initiatives that uphold democratic values. Ultimately, a transparent and inclusive electoral process is vital for the credibility of the democratic institutions in Bangladesh and the realization of the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people.