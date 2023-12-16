Can Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina avert Islamist takeover?

With the upcoming general election scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024, Bangladesh is at crossroad with country’s longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina facing multifaced domestic and international challenges and conspiracies. Main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its ideological allies Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Islamic Constitution Movement (ICM) and other Islamist forces are boycotting the election as their demand for holding the election by xeroxing Pakistan’s electoral system of election under caretaker government has been rejected as Bangladesh constitutional provision does not permit any such provision.

Sheikh Hasina is the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh and longest-serving female head of the government in the world. Although Bangladesh is world’s third-largest Muslim nation with 170 million population, during the past fifteen years of Sheikh Hasina’s premiership, the country has not only made tremendous economic advancement, it also has succeeded towards empowerment of women where females are holding key positions in various sectors including judiciary, civil-military administration, diplomatic posts and in the economic sector. Speaker of Bangladesh’s Jatiya Sangshad (national parliament) is also a female.

In addition to socio-economic progress, Sheikh Hasina has been putting special emphasis on combating religious extremism and terrorism. As a result of her strong determination, Bangladesh has very successfully combated and contained threats posed by terrorist entities where the country’s elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has played a vital role.

In its latest report titled ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2022’, the US State Department has applauded Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government for a zero tolerance policy on terrorism, where US-trained Bangladesh Police units, including RAB have shown remarkable success. Although the United States and Western nations are duly acknowledging Sheikh Hasina’s relentless efforts of countering terrorism, family members of the targeted terrorists are continuously attempting to mislead the world with bogus claims of portraying those terrorists are “innocent” and “victims”, where unfortunately some of the international rights groups, including Human Rights Watch are expressing solidarity with these people and even calling for punitive measures on Rapid Action Battalion and other anti-terror units of Bangladesh Police.

Meanwhile, there are well-orchestrated media assaults accompanied by statements issued by Western lawmakers and policymakers demonizing Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her government and the law enforcement agencies for “illegally” targeting “innocent individuals” in their ongoing battle against terrorism. In fact, every country in the world which is fighting violent extremism and terrorism also is facing similar criticism and misleading propaganda from a section of vested-interest groups despite the fact, majority of the people are vehemently against terrorist acts.

But for Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, such adversities and challenges are far complicated as the key elements opposing her government’s firm determination of showing zero tolerance to terrorism is her arch political rivals such as BNP, which are attempting to serving interest of terrorist and subversive elements under the garb of “democratic rights”. Moreover, these political forces enjoy sympathy and even support from the Western policymakers – particularly the Biden administration as they fit the geopolitical agenda and strategies of the Biden administration, which wants to establish its footprint in Bangladesh by putting its mercenary forces in power and ultimately use the country’s soil in expanding its blueprinted goals targeting India, Myanmar, China and beyond. For Washington, BNP and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman is the “perfect math” as policies solely are focused on returning to power and resume its previous practice of rampant corruption, loot of public wealth, terrorist acts and cross-border terrorism.