Canada Free Press, Justin Trudeau’s filthy attempts cannot silence

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, xeroxing his globalist ally Joe Biden has been continuously lecturing the world about democracy, rule of law, human rights, freedom of expression and press freedom, in his own country he is running a vile mission of silencing his political opponents such as Pierre Poilievre by buying every mainstream media outlets by spending hundreds of millions of Canadian tax dollars. This bombshell information was revealed by Judi Mcleod, an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years’ experience in the print and online media. A former Toronto Sun columnist, she also worked for the Kingston Whig Standard. Her work has appeared throughout the ‘Net, including on Rush Limbaugh and Fox News.

According to Judi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is buying the Media In Time for the expected 2024 federal Election. She wrote:

Trudeau’s intention is to cancel Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the “News”.

The world is now reporting on Canada’s feckless leader, who gave Canada’s sovereignty over to Klaus Schwab at the WEF (World Economic Forum).

A poll “released this week by Ipsos shows that 72 percent of Canadians think Trudeau should step down and let his Liberal Party select a new leader for the next elections, which are not due until 2025.

“If elections were held today, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, a 44-year-old upstart who became the opposition leader last year, would handily defeat Trudeau, the polls show”.

Good news is – with hundreds of millions of Canadian’s tax-dollars, Justin Trudeau failed to buy the voice of only a handpicked number of news outlets such as Canada Free Press, the Calgary-based Western Standard, True North News, Post Millennial, the Epoch Times and Rebel News. These are the esteemed and courageous news outlets which are keeping Canadian abreast of what is happening in Canada.

According to the About US page of the news outlet “Although Canada Free Press (CFP) has been posting to the Internet for more than 14 years, on May 15, 2012 CFP celebrated its eighth anniversary as a daily. Espousing Conservative viewpoints, cornerstone of which focuses on love of God, love of family, love of country, CFP maintains a loyal and growing readership”.

On November 23, 2018, Canada Free Press in a report said: “Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants an American-like, left-leaning mainstream media for Canada—and is investing more than half a billion taxpayers’ dollars to get it”.

It further said, “Watching from the country next door how the American media, which supplies a 90-plus-percent negative coverage of all things President Donald Trump and whose blatant intent is to drive him out of office, Trudeau wants a 90% left-leaning media in place for Canada’s upcoming 2019 federal election”.

As he eyes his reelection, Justin Trudeau, who plays for keeps, is coming on like a Banana Republic dictator – Canada Free Press.

Buying the media is buying the Election. This is what Trudeau was doing before blowing more than half a billion dollars for the domestic media.

Now the Trudeau government is taking more than one half a billion Canadian tax dollars to prop up the Canadian ‘news’ media:

The federal government will start subsidizing Canadians’ subscriptions and donations to news media, as well as newsroom salaries, while leaving it up to a panel of journalists to decide which agencies should qualify. – Winnipeg Free Press (November 21, 2018).

In addition to his attempt of buying the voices of news outlets in Canada, Justin Trudeau has earned huge infame for his series of notoriety. For example, he has been consistently refusing to extradite self-proclaimed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – Father of the Nation of Bangladesh. Trudeau is not only denying to extradite the notorious killer Noor Chowdhury, he also has been letting this monstrous individual in living in Canada as if it is a safe haven of criminals, killers, terrorists, mafias and thugs.

Canadian national television CBC has aired an investigative report on SHMB Noor Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In the report, CBC News said, “A man convicted in absentia for his role in the 1975 murder of the president of Bangladesh and most of his family is living free in Toronto. An investigation by The Fifth Estate raises questions about Canada’s silence in the case”.

The video report, the fugitive convicted Noor Chowdhury, has been caught on video in Toronto for the first time.

The 42-minute report, titled “Why the killer of Bangladesh’s first president is free in Canada”, was aired at 8am on Saturday on CBC Television’s popular investigative segment “The Fifth State”.

The episode explored the circumstances of the Noor Chowdhury case and included interviews with numerous prominent figures including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman, and other individuals involved in the case.

Noor Chowdhury was said to be living in a condo in Etobicoke and was filmed tending to plants on his balcony but fled when confronted by the journalist outside his residence.

Justin Trudeau has not only been allowing the self-proclaimed killer of Bangabandhu to live in Canada, he also has been voicing in favor of Sikh separatists and continuing spreading false propaganda against India.

For a human life, sixteen years is no small number. It is my great honor that for these years, I know Judi McLeod, an award-winning journalist and Editor of the Canada Free Press, a proudly independent, 24/7 news site, updating constantly throughout the day. More than 100 writers and columnists file regularly to CFP from all corners of the globe. CFP rides on credibility and is edited by a lifelong journalist”.