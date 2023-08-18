Child cruelty is within the Palestinian DNA

Last year in Blitz I wrote an article about the extraordinary high rates of sexual abuse on children in both Gaza and the West Bank following a report by an independent panel of experts from BMC Public Health published in July 2020. I like many other commentators on the conflict were astounded at the extraordinary high levels of physical, sexual, psychological and mental abuse inflicted on Palestinian children by Palestinians.

Unsurprisingly when there is such horrific, negative news alluding to the Palestinians, the report received no publicity and was neither acted upon nor followed up by any of the NGO’s responsible for child welfare within those territories. This in itself is scandalous. All concerned, morally decent people had hoped for and expected the implementation of policies and procedures to rectify the situation, improve conditions, ensure medical assistance for the victims, punish those responsible and establish safety communication lines for the vulnerable children.

Even these reasonable minimum requirements as recommended were met with inertia, contempt and ignored. Consequently, child abuse within the Palestinian territories is being maintained at levels only paralleled in recent history by the perverse adherents of Nazism and extreme conservative Catholicism. Moreover, the Palestinian Authorities have censored any debate and investigation into child cruelty and pedophilia within their societies since the publication of the report. Those brave enough to challenge have been forced into silence.

I have pounded on year after year, article after article, on numerous TV and radio interviews, podcasts and social media output alluding to and exposing the extreme mental and physical cruelty inflicted on children living under the totalitarianism in Gaza and the West Bank.

The 1968 Palestinian National Council Charter and the 1988 Palestinian Hamas Charter form part of the education curriculum that has indoctrinated up to five generations. Both Charters are hate-filled documents supporting Nazi ideology.

Jew extermination, subservience to Islam of all races and in Articles 17, 22 and 28 of the 1988 Charter, the extermination of those, as just one example, assisting the physically and mentally disabled. Extra school curriculum activities demand that children are dressed in military uniform, weaponized and trained to kill Jews and infidels as numerous recent social media videos have exposed and promoted adult Palestinian militants wallowing in the delight of their future crop of indoctrinated murderers. The children are like robots, forced under a religious and political ideology comparable to the experiences of German children by the Nazis in the 1930’s. No protests or cries of indignation from the UN, the EU nor any human rights groups such as Amnesty International. This racist ideology has not only been ignored but encouraged and rewarded with billions of dollars from donor nations.

Hatred of Jews and other races and religions has been the main educational and psychological weapon used by Arab Palestinians since 1964. It continues and will continue until such time as geopolitics dictate alternative strategies and we are currently witnessing such changes.

Paradoxically those Arab Islamic countries which have signed up to the Abraham Accords such as Morocco and the UAE have deleted all references to Jew hatred in their educational text books and even Saudi, not yet a signatory to the Accord have acted similarly. Not so Fatah and Hamas who are reliant on Nazi ideological indoctrination within their educational system to maintain absolute power. The mental cruelty inflicted on their children has never been challenged by the United Nations nor any of the present NGO’s. Palestinians and their supporting organizations such as the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) or high-profile politicians as the ‘Gang of Four’ continue to ignore this abuse. And Palestinian children continue to suffer.

If mental cruelty is within the DNA of the parents and leaders it is no surprise that running parallel with the mental cruelty are the extraordinary levels of sexual perversion, pedophilia, child rape and incest. First exposed in a 1999 report by Najah Mahmoud Al-Khatib from Al Quds University, the conclusions of the research are startling. In summary pedophilia both within the family and externally is at such levels that it’s described as an epidemic. One can only compare these human perversions with similar historical atrocities such as the Nazis on Jewish children, on children imprisoned in 20th century Irish Catholic orphanages and the treatment of indigenous Canadian children by Catholic priests and nuns conversion therapy during European colonialism.

I cite these historical comparisons so the reader gets a sense of proportion in understanding the absolute scale of atrocities inflicted on these Palestinian child victims of adult cruelty. The 1999 report exposes the total lack of support within the legal system, the social care system, parental responsibility and within the framework of Islam which actually encourages such perversions.

The report was left to rot. No follow up action was authorized by any of the NGO’s even though they maintained a highly paid, overstaffed permanent presence. Children subjected to sexual abuse were and are still left unprotected.

We know this because it took 21 years before another report on the very same subject was published. In July 2020 a report titled ‘Child abuse in the West Bank’ by three respected researchers exposed a grotesque exacerbation of the problem. This report incredibly determined the age limit of children at 12 years old so 13 to 16-year olds were excluded which frankly was absurd but nevertheless at least an investigation occurred.

The statistical conclusions were yet again nauseating. Over one third of children regularly suffered physical and sexual abuse and the report reconfirmed that a staggering 92 percent of Palestinian children experienced one or more incidents of physical or psychological abuse confirming previous investigation. The statistics are by any standards off the scale and still no policies nor procedures were or had been implemented to afford any protection to the victims nor any form of punishment delivered to the perpetrators. What is even more disappointing is that the researchers made no reference (one assumes because of censorship) on the effects of hate filled indoctrination imposed by the education system on the psychology of the children. Nor did any of the reports make any reference to another aspect of child cruelty within the Palestinian territories – slave labor.

Up to 200 children were reported to have died in underground, Hamas tunnel cultivation in a three-year period up to 2015. The UN and other political and charitable organizations totally ignored these barbarities and typically mainstream media, though aware determined not to embarrass the Hamas hierarchy.

Mental and sexual child abuse perpetrated on children by Palestinian parents, adults, family members and the Palestinian leadership are the highest in the world and at levels impacting on every Palestinian family. Truly nauseating, incomprehensible, morally indecent and beyond the most extreme parameters of sadistic perversity.

As Golda Meir stated “We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace when they love their children more than they hate us”.

Unfortunately, the evidence is all too apparent. Palestinians have nothing but contempt and hatred for those who sprung from their loins.