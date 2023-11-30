Comprehensive approach to strengthening India’s economic resilience

India, as the world’s fifth-largest economy, stands at a critical juncture in its economic trajectory. The recently unveiled Foreign Trade Policy, with its ambitious target of US$2 trillion in exports by 2030, underscores the nation’s commitment to global economic engagement. However, recent data from the commerce ministry reveal a concerning trend – a 14.50 percent decline in merchandise exports from April-July 2022 to April-July 2023, sounding alarms about the challenges ahead.

Merchandise trade, contributing 34.7 percent to India’s GDP, is integral to achieving the export target and sustaining overall economic growth. The primary destinations for Indian exports, notably the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, face economic headwinds induced by factors such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and domestic policy impacts. The decline in demand from these major partners poses a substantial threat to India’s export ambitions.

The pandemic aftermath has seen advanced economies grappling with the highest inflation in 40 years. In response, central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have adopted a hawkish stance, raising interest rates to levels not witnessed in over two decades. This tight monetary policy has rippled through global markets, impacting manufacturing and even leading to bank failures. As a result, demand for imports in developed nations has dwindled, adversely affecting countries reliant on exports, including India.

In light of these challenges, India’s aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047 necessitate a robust strategy for merchandise exports. The goal extends beyond merely achieving export targets; it encompasses direct contributions to GDP, fostering growth in the manufacturing sector, and generating employment, especially in labor-intensive industries. The Foreign Trade Policy’s importance in this context cannot be overstated.

However, global economic uncertainties, as highlighted by the World Trade Organization and the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report, pose significant risks to international trade. Projections of a modest 2.1% growth rate globally and persistent geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and OPEC+’s decision to cut oil supply, further complicate the landscape.

To navigate these global headwinds, India must leverage domestic initiatives. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and recently formed free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Australia present opportunities to fortify the export sector. The PLI scheme, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing, is a step in the right direction. These agreements not only open up new markets but also create avenues for collaborative growth.

Moreover, India’s competitiveness in the global market needs enhancement across all three sectors of the economy. This entails addressing issues of infrastructure, regulatory bottlenecks, and bureaucratic hurdles. A streamlined and efficient export process is crucial for attracting foreign investment and fostering a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The concept of friendshoring, championed by advanced economies, offers another avenue for India to strengthen its global standing. By fostering strategic alliances and partnerships, India can position itself as a reliable and attractive destination for foreign investment. Building strong diplomatic and economic ties will be pivotal in weathering the storm of global economic uncertainties.

While the external sector undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in India’s economic landscape, equal emphasis must be placed on fortifying the domestic sector. A resilient and fast-growing economy necessitates a harmonious balance between international trade and domestic strength. Initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ should not be mere slogans but integral components of a comprehensive strategy to transform India into an economic powerhouse.

The government’s role in facilitating this transformation is crucial. It requires a proactive approach in addressing structural challenges, investing in infrastructure, and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship. Reforms in land, labor, and taxation policies are imperative to create a business-friendly ecosystem that attracts both domestic and foreign investment.

India’s pursuit of a US$2 trillion export target by 2030 is not merely an economic milestone but a strategic imperative for its global positioning. The challenges posed by external factors demand a multi-faceted approach that combines international engagement with a strengthened domestic foundation. By navigating global uncertainties with agility, leveraging strategic initiatives, and fortifying domestic capabilities, India can not only meet but exceed its export targets, laying the groundwork for sustained economic growth and prosperity.