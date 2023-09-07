Cycling as a sustainable transportation system

Technological development is the kind of fairytale that has come true for the betterment of humankind. But there are negatives in the positiveness. One of the key challenges in development is finding a balance between meeting development requirements and preserving environmental sustainability so that future generations can continue to benefit from the resources that are available now. A total of 22 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions are attributable to the transport industry, including all modes; in sophisticated economies like the United States, this percentage is closer to 25 percent.

Along with these emissions, transportation has its own set of environmental effects, such as the purchase, refinement, and distribution of fossil fuels, as well as the noise that is produced by transport activities involving vehicles and terminals.

The increased mobility of people and goods has increased the contribution of transportation to pollution emissions. A transportation route might be a simple indicative virtual trajectory selected for the transportation or it can be a materialized, well-defined, essential transit facility like a train, road, or pipeline. The basic relationship between total emissions and each transport mode’s emission factor and degree of activity suggests a range of environmental effects. Numerous investigations and analyses demonstrate that the transportation system does not now reflect the presence of the notion of sustainability. The environmental, social, and economic qualities of the urban transportation system can all be used to understand why it is not sustainable.

Current scenario of transport system in Bangladesh

Developing countries face a significant challenge in balancing the need for personal mobility and mitigating the high economic, environmental, and social costs of motorization. To develop ecologically friendly transportation technologies and policies, developing nations borrow concepts and gain knowledge from the strategies and experiences of established nations.

Since Bangladesh’s founding in 1971, Dhaka has experienced tremendous growth and development, evolving from a merely provincial city to the capital of a nation. It is one of just seven cities in the world where the urban population increased by more than 2.4% between 1975 and 2005. One of the biggest issues in Dhaka now is the transportation system. The city is noted for its chronic traffic jams and serious lack of traffic safety. Rapid expansion, low income, and great inequality are among the primary causes of Dhaka’s transportation issues, just like they are in every other megacity in the developing world.

The Bangladeshi transportation system includes a variety of unique modes and services, including airports, airlines, ports, interior waterways, coastal shipping, and railroads, highways, and road transportation. Roads and inland waterways, which carry more than 90 percent of all traffic generated in the nation, will continue to rule the transportation scene for the foreseeable future. In Bangladesh, the public sector is primarily in charge of developing and maintaining the transportation infrastructure. Currently, Bangladesh has around 55,000 kilometers of paved roads, 2,877 route kilometers of railways, 3,800 kilometers of perennial waterways, which grow to about 6,000 kilometers during the monsoon, two seaports, two international airports, and eight domestic airports.

Any mode of transportation that doesn’t rely on the world’s natural resources to power it fits the concept of sustainable transport the best. This form of transportation seeks to lessen harmful effects on the environment. It encompasses both public transportation such as electric buses, zero emission buses, the metro, train, and trams and private transportation such as pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, and electric automobiles. In cities where air pollution indicators are beginning to be seen as a public health issue, the rise in greenhouse gases produced by transportation is a source of growing worry. Sustainable transportation helps to cut down on harmful carbon dioxide emissions, which leads to less atmospheric pollution and better air quality in cities.

Cycling for a better environment

A few years ago, cycling was practically ubiquitous in towns and cities, but nowadays, people choose it for fitness-related reasons. Numerous young individuals use bicycles for stunts in addition to utilizing them to preserve their health in urban areas. A bicycle offers several advantages besides just being your short-distance transport partner. Cycling doesn’t require as many physical prowess as other sports. Considering that it is difficult to forget how to ride a bicycle once you learn. There aren’t many ‘greener’ ways of transportation than riding. Cycling has more environmental advantages than almost any drawback you could possibly imagine. Every pedal stroke you make, whether it’s to get to work, school, the store, or just to stay in shape, contributes in some way to protecting the environment.

Traditional, car-centered transportation design has had a negative influence on air quality, traffic congestion, road injuries and fatalities, and greenhouse gas emissions. It is necessary to switch to sustainable transportation as the globe struggles with the climate crisis and rising hazards to road safety. In a recent publication, WRI, the World Bank, and the Dutch Government outline the benefits of investing in cycling as a way to boost or maintain considerable rates of active transport around the world.

Active mobility has enormous untapped potential and, when promoted through secure infrastructure, offers the community a wealth of economic, environmental, health, and social advantages. Over 50 percent of trips in metropolitan areas are typically shorter than 10 kilometers, making them ideal for cycling. However, cities and nations frequently fail to recognize the vital role that cycling plays in the transportation system and the wealth of advantages it can provide to local communities, which results in cycling being excluded from transportation budgets and infrastructure projects.

First, high rates of active mobility result in better connectivity, less traffic and parking jamming, more dependable travel times, and more public transport usage. With Manila in the Philippines incurring the biggest loss at US$67 million per day, cities in Southeast Asia lose 2 to 5 percent of their annual GDP to congestion. Congestion and the corresponding economic loss can be reduced by improving the infrastructure for walking and bicycling.

Second, by reducing emissions, active travel can assist in achieving global goals. 70 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions in the world come from cities, and 21 percent of those emissions are solely from urban transportation. Cycling instead of driving is the quickest and most effective option to decarbonize transportation and can significantly reduce emissions.

Driving motorized vehicles, such as automobiles, is one of the main causes of air pollution. Gases like carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen dioxide, in particular, found in automotive fuels, can gravely affect the environment when discharged in huge quantities. According to the environmental organization Hubbub, 50 percent of the daily distances we travel are under two miles, which means that for distances that could theoretically be covered on foot, a lot of unwanted, superfluous pollution is released into the atmosphere.

Third, safe riding infrastructure has a wealth of advantages for public health. A general improvement in your health can be attained in as little as two to four hours each week. Biking is: Low impact compared to most other forms of exercise, it results in fewer strains and injuries; Cycling works all of the major muscle groups while you pedal, providing a good muscle workout; Cycling is simple since it doesn’t demand a great level of physical expertise, unlike some other sports. The majority of individuals can ride a bike, and once you learn, you never forget; Cycling improves stamina, strength, and aerobic fitness. It is good for strength and endurance.

Fourth, cycling has a positive impact on biodiversity, which is a significant environmental advantage. Cycling safeguards natural spaces and the wildlife that lives there because it produces less noise and air pollution and releases fewer pollutants that contribute to global warming. Over time, substituting bicycle travel for car travel lessens the requirement for paved vehicle surfaces. Even locations that you might not have normally thought about are included in this, such as your front drive. By default, fewer paved areas result in more green space. Therefore, by riding, you contribute to enhancing biodiversity and preserving that priceless, natural vegetation.

Fifth, to begin with, establishing and constructing an industrial site requires the use of vehicles as well as the usage of non-eco resources. Once a site is operational, it frequently burns fuel and releases a variety of toxic gases into the environment. Not to mention the extra noise and air pollution caused by goods imports and exports. However, there would be a stronger argument for preserving these green, cycling-friendly locations if more people opted to cycle rather than drive. Long-term, there would also be less demand for metal production to support the manufacture of autos. The earth must frequently be mined for the metals used in automobile production, a process that frequently necessitates clearing forest land.

Last but not least, cycling has long been recognized as a component of the solution for a low-carbon, eco-friendly future for the globe. There is little question that human activity significantly contributes to global warming among scientists and environmental specialists. The good news is that we have the ability to bring about constructive change as people. Just 6 percent of urban passenger miles are attributed to riding, according to data from riding UK. But increasing this to 11 percent by 2030 and 14 percent by 2050 is anticipated to reduce CO2 emissions from passenger transportation by 7 percent and 11 percent, respectively. In fact, data indicates that there would be about two million less automobile commuters on the road in England if people cycled as much as they do in the Netherlands.

Although there are more bikers in Dhaka than ever before, the city’s inadequate cycling infrastructure is nevertheless a cause for concern. Cycling is made more challenging by unpredictable traffic patterns, irresponsible drivers, motorbikes, and pedestrians on the road. The nine-kilometer bike lane, which was built by the DNCC, is now open to the general public. It was Dhaka’s first dedicated cycling lane. Bicyclists are unable to fully benefit from this excellent endeavor because of neighborhood hawkers, illegal parking, improvised stalls, and construction-related obstructions.

At the municipal, national, and international levels, where decisions concerning resources and financing opportunities are determined, active mobility has not yet become an institutional priority. Due to social isolation and the need to go around their communities safely, individuals have been cycling at unprecedented global rates since the COVID-19 epidemic. Because public transit use is still low, interventions like pop-up bike lanes and pedestrianized streets have expanded during the epidemic and will be crucial to the economy’s recovery. By putting money into walking and cycling infrastructure through various green economic recovery strategies, cities all over the world should take care not to lose this momentum for active mobility.

Cycling in Bangladesh

In the metropolis of Dhaka, where almost 20 million crore people reside, getting from one point to another is challenging. According to a recent poll, the capital’s maximum vehicle speed is barely five kilometers per hour due to traffic congestion. This pace was 21 km per hour even twelve years ago. However, a cyclist may easily travel at 10 to 12 km/h. Additionally, 5 million work hours are lost each year due to traffic congestion. It is almost BDT 37,000 crore each year when expressed in financial terms.

The quantity of financial losses in the upcoming years will only increase given the fact that traffic congestion is becoming worse every day. We can therefore use bicycles to prevent these losses. Cycling is a preferable option for transportation since it relieves pressure on public transit, saves time due to ease of access on highways, and reduces traffic congestion as a result. Due to the lower demand for fossil fuels caused by cycling, this vehicle is also more environmentally friendly and leaves less of a carbon footprint. No waiting for buses or auto rickshaws is required, and there is no haggling over fares. A Dhaka residence Mr. Haider says, “Cycling really helps me avoid traffic as I take shorter routes that other vehicles cannot get access to, which is helpful. It saves more time and money as it doesn’t need fuel or electricity. So, cycling is keeping me fit as well as conserving the environment”.

The last several years, in particular, have seen a significant increase in the number of cyclists on Dhaka’s roads. The number of bikers is considerably lower than in many of the neighboring nations, despite the fact that this is a notable achievement in many ways. A collaborative effort between the general public and the relevant authorities could be an efficient solution to handle this issue. The government may support cycling in many different ways. So that more people are interested in this mode of transportation, they can raise knowledge of the overall advantages of cycling. The government can also make it possible for people to acquire things in cycles that are paid for in monthly installments. This will be especially advantageous for students and those with lesser incomes. Compared to roads, flyovers, elevated expressways, and vehicle parking garages, cycling infrastructure is much less expensive to construct. For all of these reasons and more, it has been calculated that the benefit-to-cost ratio for cycling programs might be anywhere from 5:1 to 35.5:1. For example, the savings can range from 5 to more than 35 Takas for every Taka invested in bicycle infrastructure.

It is anticipated that cycling will be able to effectively meet transportation demands. Between 2 and 5 percent of trips are made on bicycles, which is far less than ideal for metropolitan settings. The true problem is to redesign for the future and build infrastructure that supports and promotes cycling as a preferred mode of transportation. The bicycle has the potential to significantly help reduce resource use while maintaining a fair level of living thanks to its numerous health, social, economic, and environmental advantages. Let’s keep in mind the many advantages that investing more in cycling would bring to our economy, our communities, and our lives as we try to deal with inflation on top of all the issues we confront in our cities.

This goes for all of us, especially our legislators. It’s time to make cycling accessible, enjoyable, and secure in our cities.