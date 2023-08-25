Deciphering India’s notion of a multipolar world

The allure of the present often eclipses the lessons of the past. Amidst the current warm rapport between India and the US, it’s pertinent to delve into the historical trajectory that has brought us to this juncture.

From its earliest days as a fledgling republic, India grappled with the complexities of great-power dynamics. During the Cold War’s bipolar competition, India endorsed the slogan of “non-alignment,” effectively expressing its aspiration to be counted among the world’s poles. India’s relative lack of power held little significance; the nation boldly lectured major powers at the United Nations about the hollowness of their policies.

Under the leadership of Nehru, India held firm to its belief in its inherent status as a civilizational state.

However, the harsh reality of a defeat against China in 1962 served as a stark lesson for India: rhetoric and arguments on global platforms do not suffice for security. After a brief period of leaning toward the US, ideological differences and deep suspicions of Anglo-American intentions led Delhi away from Washington. The perception that the US was propping up Pakistan in South Asia, driven by crafty British influence, fueled discontent in Delhi.

By the early 1970s, India recognized that strategic balancing was imperative, and maintaining equal distance from both camps was more idealistic rhetoric than sound policy. Under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, India firmly aligned itself with the Soviet Union. This shift caused a nadir in India-US relations; the two nations found themselves arguing over nearly every issue. The US’s support for Pakistan during the 1971 war left their relationship in tatters, if it ever truly existed. Additionally, India’s decision to venture into nuclear capabilities further aggravated Washington. India cut off commercial ties, expelling companies like Coke and IBM, leveraging “neo-imperialism” and fear of foreign influence to rally domestic support.

Meanwhile, the global order was transitioning toward an uncommon unipolar phase, with the US at the helm. The dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 shattered the foreign policy paradigms that Delhi had operated under for decades. India lost its benefactor and had to forge its path. Economic woes at home in 1991 compelled essential reforms, yet India chose to prioritize trade liberalization over developing domestic capabilities. Unlike China, which first pursued internal market reform before embarking on trade liberalization, India took a different route.

It wasn’t until India’s economic reforms that economic engagement became a catalyst for US-India dialogue. However, India’s declaration as a nuclear power in 1998 complicated the budding relationship. Following diplomatic negotiations, the ties began stabilizing, culminating in the momentous civil-nuclear deal of 2008. While the tangible outcomes of the agreement were limited, Washington recognized India’s aspirations as an influential Asian power. Furthermore, the US grew wary of China’s rapid ascent in Asia and saw nurturing ties with Delhi as a counterbalance.

Yet, intrinsic suspicions of the US within India’s bureaucracy and Washington’s missteps on the global stage spurred India to pursue a “multipolar” world. Delhi used forums like the Russia-India-China (RIC) and the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) groupings to hedge against an excessively dominant Washington. Collaborating with these emerging powers aimed at ensuring multipolarity.

In the last decade, India’s strategic illusions have been dispelled. China has emerged as the paramount challenge for India. Border confrontations in the Himalayas and Beijing’s expanding influence in South Asia have convinced Delhi that containing China is a foremost concern. China’s steadfast partnership with Pakistan, economic competition against India, and ambitious maritime goals have sown doubts about Beijing’s long-term intentions in Delhi.

Therefore, when India advocates for a “multipolar world,” it underscores the importance of achieving a multipolar Asia first. The Asian order remains fractured; China’s remarkable ascent doesn’t grant it a carte blanche to dominate. Asia is a stage of contention, with emerging and middle powers guarding their identities and sovereignties. India and the US collaborate to maintain this equilibrium and ensure stability.

India has also recognized the US’s vital role in its economic growth. American technology and capital are pivotal for India’s transformation. India’s future in the coming decades is intricately intertwined with the US, regardless of China’s proximity.