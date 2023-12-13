Democracy does not flourish without real opposition parties

Anything governed by a majority decision is called democracy, a system embraced by developed, civilized, and prosperous nations. Bangladesh, since its independence in 1971, has aspired for a corruption-free administration and a flourishing democracy. However, after celebrating the golden jubilee of independence, questions linger about the realization of these aspirations.

Political scientists universally recognize the indispensable role of the opposition party in a democratic system. The opposition serves as a vigilant force, ensuring that the ruling party doesn’t wield power arbitrarily or indulge in corruption. By exerting pressure on matters of law, foreign agreements and corruption, the opposition maintains a delicate balance in the governance of the state. This equilibrium is crucial for preventing injustice and preserving the democratic ideals for which the nation has strived. In a democratic state, the strength of the opposition party serves as a check on the ruling party, encouraging thoughtful governance. Conversely, when the opposition is weak, it leaves room for arbitrary actions, corruption, and the pursuit of personal interests, posing a substantial threat to the state.

Currently ranked 73rd in the world democracy index, Bangladesh holds the third position in South Asia with a score of 5.99, according to The Economist Intelligence Units Democracy Index 2022 report. The importance of a robust opposition for the sustenance of democracy is emphasized not only by political analysts but also by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself. The Prime Minister acknowledges the necessity of a strong opposition as a prerequisite for the continuity of democracy.

The essence of a democratic polity lies in the harmonious coexistence and mutual trust between the government and the opposition. Throughout history, nations where the government and opposition act as counterparts have demonstrated the strength of democracy. Unfortunately, Bangladesh has witnessed a void in effective opposition since the 10th National Assembly elections, raising concerns about the health of its democratic foundation.

The January 5, 2014 election, where Awami League candidates won unopposed in over half of the seats, though not illegal, is considered undemocratic. This lack of competition denies citizens the opportunity to choose their preferred candidates, violating the essence of democracy. In a peculiar turn of events, the Jatiya Party found itself both in the government and the opposition in the post-2014 National Assembly. This unprecedented situation has led to questions about the party’s effectiveness as an opposition force.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) labeled the Jatiya Party’s role ineffective, echoing sentiments about its limited impact. There were allegations of the previous night voting in the December 30, 2018 election, although the government denied it. Opposition parties participated in parliament with nominal MPs, resulting in a repeat of Parliament without effective opposition.

The absence of an effective opposition raises questions about the shrinking space for dissenting voices, a trend that may be satisfying for the ruling party in the short term but poses a long-term threat to the country’s democracy.

In the context of multiparty politics, the opposition is an integral part of the government, akin to an essential arm of the body. The British system, which allows the formation of a shadow government by the opposition, serves as a positive example of collaborative governance. The path to a strong opposition is not an overnight journey; it requires a long and concerted effort.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming 12th election, the absence of a clear opposition camp is evident. The dynamics of seat sharing and the presence of dummy candidates within the government coalition parties make it challenging to identify a distinct opposition. The current situation, where the opposition in parliament leans towards compromise, raises concerns about the future development of democracy in Bangladesh.

Acknowledging the vital role of the opposition in a democracy, it is disheartening to witness the stifling of opposition voices through repression. The transformation of opposition into a culture of repression underscores the urgent need for effective democracy and vibrant opposition parties to build a democratic Bangladesh. The journey towards a flourishing democracy requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, ensuring the presence of a robust opposition that acts as a cornerstone for democratic principles and values.