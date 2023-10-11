Democrats’ shifting sympathies: Examining US policy on Israel

In the wake of the 10/7 Hamas terrorist attack that claimed the lives of hundreds of Israelis and left thousands critically injured, a barbecue party with live music at the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden raised questions about the Democratic Party’s stance on the Middle East conflict.

Recent polling data indicates a shift in sympathies among Democrats, with a Gallup tracking poll revealing a 49 percent to 38 percent plurality favoring the Palestinians over Israel. In contrast, Republicans overwhelmingly back Israel by a margin of 78 percent to 11 percent, while independents lean towards Israel by 49 percent to 32 percent. This shift underscores the influence of the intersectional left within the Democratic Party, which tends to view Jews and Israelis as “white” oppressors and portrays Palestinians as victims, irrespective of the facts.

Media outlets such as MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and various Muslim media have been accused of disseminating misinformation or distorted narratives, seemingly aimed at convincing the public that the Palestinians are merely defending themselves while targeting Jewish civilians in their homes. This narrative also seeks to equate the number of Israeli civilian casualties with that of Palestinian militants.

President Biden faced a significant leadership test when Hamas initiated its assault on Israel. Critics argue that his policies, including appeasement of Iran through multi-billion-dollar payments and attempts to re-enter a weakened nuclear deal, indirectly bolstered terrorist organizations like Hamas. Moreover, his insistence on inserting the Palestinian issue into negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia may have emboldened Hamas to launch its attack, believing it could gain political leverage.

While the Biden administration has expressed support for Israel’s defense, it remains silent on the issue of resupplying the Israel Defense Forces, given that the American military’s depleted stockpile of armaments and ammunition has been diverted to assist Ukraine’s war effort. This decision has raised concerns about Israel’s ability to defend its sovereignty adequately.

It is crucial to note that while President Biden has engaged in diplomatic efforts with Iran, releasing substantial funds to the regime, he simultaneously encouraged Israel to deplete its stockpile of armaments and ammunition. Observers point out that neither President Biden nor Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared genuinely surprised by the 10/7 Hamas terrorist attacks, suggesting that intelligence agencies may have been aware of the preparations. This raises questions about whether the intelligence was intentionally concealed.

Commenting on President Biden’s policy, Jonathan Tobin argued that expressing sympathy and support for Israel in the aftermath of an attack is one thing, but the real test lies in the days that follow. When an invasion of Gaza begins, Palestinian casualties mount, and international pressure builds, how will President Biden respond? Will he differentiate between Israel’s right to self-defense and the necessity of confronting Hamas, the group responsible for the attacks? Will he push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint, even at the cost of eliminating Hamas?

Many speculate that internal pressures from the Democratic Party and pro-Palestinian lobbying groups may lead President Biden to adopt a softer tone and call for a ceasefire. Furthermore, colleagues within the White House, State Department, and the Democratic Party may issue statements framing Hamas and Palestinians as victims rather than perpetrators of violence.