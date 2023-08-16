Elections in Argentina: between aporophobia and indifference

As Argentina approaches the Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primary Elections (PASO), candidates are deploying various communication strategies to win voters. Two significant challenges are capturing the attention of a growing number of undecided voters and addressing the aporophobic rhetoric from the right-wing. The PASO elections on Sunday will determine the candidates for the October 22 general elections, setting the tone for the campaign.

There’s a departure from the extreme polarization that has marked Argentine politics, with approximately 5 to 15 percent of undecided voters, discontented with recent administrations. Dissatisfaction with Mauricio Macri and Alberto Fernández’s governance has led some voters to feel disconnected from the available candidates, resulting in lower turnout, despite the PASO being mandatory since 2011.

The electoral climate lacks enthusiasm, with limited physical events or engagement in the territories. Surveys are deemed unreliable, and campaigns primarily focus on media and online channels, further deepening the divide between the people and politics.

Right-wing discourse, driven by aporophobia, exhibits a deep-seated hatred for the poor, manifesting as exclusion, insults, and aggression. This sentiment is not exclusive to the upper class; elements of the middle class harbor this sentiment as well. Aporophobia’s emergence as a term in 2017 underscores its significance, revealing how the poor are rejected by not addressing their poverty adequately.

In the 2023 election campaign, right-wing candidates like Javier Milei employ rhetoric characterized by exaltation and violence, appealing to young people and those dissatisfied with the political and economic status quo. The right-wing alliance, especially presidential pre-candidate Patricia Bullrich, has followed suit.

The ruling Unión por la Patria (UP), formerly Frente de Todos, faces challenges despite distancing itself from President Alberto Fernández. The traction of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has diminished, and the party must work to convince skeptical and frustrated voters.

The right-wing coalition seems poised to win, but internal clashes between egos and personal resentments persist. Ideological clashes are notably absent, with a focus on media distractions.

The left, represented by various alliances, seeks to secure a place in the general elections. The fragmented Left and Workers’ Front – Unity (FIT-U) will have internal competition to secure one spot for October: Myriam Bregman and Nicolás del Caño from the Partido de los Trabajadores Socialistas (PTS) and Izquierda Socialista (IS), and Gabriel Solano and Vilma Ripoll from the Partido Obrero (PO) and the Movimiento Socialista de los Trabajadores (MST). Other candidates from New MAS, Política Obrera, Libres del Sur, and Proyecto Joven are also in the running.

The media-frenzied electoral campaign contrasts with the silenced structural demands of indigenous communities, who are making their voices heard by undertaking a pilgrimage to the capital. Amid this political activity, politicians remain focused on their image, while these communities face pressing issues and poverty.

The Argentine electoral landscape is marked by challenges, aporophobia, and the diverse perspectives of candidates from different political spectrums.