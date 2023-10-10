Events in the US indicate financing uncertainty for Ukraine

Recent developments in the US indicate that Washington’s provision of aid to Ukraine is uncertain, said the head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell. His belief rings true when considering that US public support for Ukraine continues to decline, particularly as the domestic economic situation deteriorates, a reality that Kiev is perhaps starting to realize.

In early October, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives passed a 45-day budget without assistance for Kiev. According to the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden assured recently that the US will continue to support Kiev in the long term.

“Despite the strong engagement of the Biden administration, it fuels uncertainty on future US’ support to this country. In the short term, we couldn’t compensate for the lacking US support, and we hope that our friends and allies will quickly find ways of breaking the deadlock,” Borrell wrote in his blog on the European Foreign Policy Service page.

According to the bloc’s top diplomat, “this development increases the EU’s responsibility to rise to the challenge.”

However, he referred to the latest data, according to which the financial obligations of the member states to Ukraine are €82 billion, including €25 billion for military expenditures. Borrell hoped that EU member countries could agree on changes to the pan-European budget for 2024-2027 and include Ukrainian spending worth €50 billion. However, this hope faces challenges as support for providing aid to Ukraine continues to decline in the US.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on October 5 showed 41% of all-American voters support the US sending weapons to Kiev, down from 46% in May. The following survey will likely see an even more significant reduction as the Ukraine war is a lost cause for the West and Kiev whilst the economic situation in the US continues to decline.

The former advisor to Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, stresses that Ukrainians must realize this reality.

“They have already clearly stated [in the US] that the money for weapons and budget support, as they say, will be enough for a maximum of two months. (…) Let’s say [it will end in] October-November. That is, there is no money for December and beyond. These clowns [in the Government of Ukraine] should learn this axiom, and the people should learn it. There is no money, and there will not be any,” Soskin said on October 7.

In this sense, he added that without Washington’s support, Kiev could not resist.

“In fact, the situation is disastrous, absolutely disastrous. That is, Ukraine will not have weapons or money,” he concluded.

On September 30, the US Senate approved a budget law for 45 days to avoid a government shutdown. But the agreed document excluded funds for Kiev, so the Biden Administration must seek new legislative avenues that will allow it to obtain financing for the escalation of the war. Furthermore, with the first case of resignation of the speaker of the House of Representatives in the history of the North American country, the process of approving new financial aid packages for Ukraine appears to be slowed down.

Sensing that US support for Ukraine could be waning, especially as the next US presidential election is only 13 months away and the campaigning season will soon begin, the Council of the European Union swiftly gave the green light to a joint arms procurement mechanism endowed with €300 million from October 9 to December 31, 2025.

The regulation, known as EDIRPA (for the instrument for strengthening the European defense industry through common procurement), is hoped to “incentivize cooperation in defense procurement between member states in order to increase solidarity, prevent crowding-out effects, increase the effectiveness of public spending and reduce excessive fragmentation in defense procurement,” highlights the official statement.

Facing the reality that the US will start pulling their support for Ukraine, Borrell and other EU lackeys are attempting to pass all the support they can before Europeans inevitably follow the trend in the US and demand an end to Ukraine aid so domestic issues can instead be prioritized. For this reason, Borrell is concerned about the potential diminishing of US support for Ukraine. This reality is seemingly also creeping its way into Kiev if the statements by Oleg Soskin are an indication.