Facade of competitive elections in Bangladesh

For over three tumultuous decades, Bangladesh has been navigating a political landscape marked by allegations of electoral irregularities, rigging, and manipulation. The upcoming election has once again thrust the nation into a contemplative moment, as the ruling Awami League endeavors to present a veneer of inclusivity and competitiveness. Examining the historical context and current strategies employed by the ruling party provides valuable insights into the evolving nature of Bangladeshi politics, shedding light on the intricacies of democratic processes that extend beyond the surface.

Since the emergence of Bangladesh in 1991, general elections have been marred by accusations of unfair practices and irregularities. The losing parties, regardless of the electoral outcomes, consistently labeled the results as “unfair” and pointed fingers at issues ranging from minor irregularities to blatant rigging. The controversial election of 2014, where 153 lawmakers were elected uncontested, and the widespread allegations of ballot stuffing in 2018, further fueled skepticism surrounding the democratic process. These historical precedents set the stage for the current apprehensions and suspicions surrounding the electoral machinery.

In the run-up to the impending election, the Awami League faces the challenge of portraying the polls as inclusive and competitive, even in the absence of major opposition participation. A notable strategy adopted by the ruling party is the endorsement of “independent” candidates, who were previously considered “rebels” within the party. This move aims to create the appearance of intra-party competition, albeit with candidates ultimately aligned with the ruling party’s interests.

However, this strategy introduces a new dynamic of intra-party conflicts, potentially limiting the competition to a contest between AL nominees and AL-endorsed independents. While this may boost voter turnout, the authenticity and intensity of the electoral process remain questionable. The absence of uncontested victories, a departure from the 2014 scenario, may contribute to the illusion of a competitive election, yet the underlying dynamics hint at a more intricate narrative.

The ruling party’s alliance partners, despite historically enjoying privileges, express concerns over the allocation of seats and seek assurances of victory. Negotiations with these partners reveal a desire for unchallenged victories, emphasizing the erosion of genuine competition. The spectacle of parties negotiating with the ruling party for favorable election conditions raises questions about the health of Bangladesh’s political landscape and the delicate balance between cooperation and the semblance of democratic competition.

The main opposition in parliament, Jatiya Party, finds itself in a unique position negotiating with the ruling party over seat-sharing. The party’s insistence on assurances of victory and opposition to independent candidates in its constituencies highlight a lack of confidence in its ability to thrive in a genuinely competitive election. This unprecedented scenario raises eyebrows and underscores the ruling party’s overwhelming dominance, creating a narrative of a political landscape heavily skewed in favor of a single entity.

The overarching narrative suggests a political landscape where the ruling Awami League’s strength reduces other parties to mere paper entities. These entities, devoid of a distinct ideology, seem to exist solely for the purpose of securing a place in parliament with the benevolence of the ruling party. The erosion of political diversity raises concerns about the true representation of the people’s will in the democratic process and the potential consequences of a one-party-dominated political arena.

Renowned rights advocate Sultana Kamal aptly characterizes the upcoming election as a “staged performance.” This sentiment, echoed by opposition parties in the past, carries additional weight coming from a prominent civil society figure known for unwavering commitment to liberation and human rights. The characterization raises fundamental questions about the authenticity and purpose of the democratic exercise, prompting a deeper reflection on the role of civil society in upholding democratic values.

Unlike previous elections where questions about legitimacy surfaced after the fact, the current pre-election landscape prompts scrutiny in advance. The Awami League’s management of contesting parties and the strategies deployed to create an illusion of inclusivity and competitiveness paint a picture of an election that may appear flawless through a clinical lens of legitimacy but falls short in terms of the genuine spirit and purpose of democratic elections. The heightened awareness and scrutiny before the polls indicate a growing consciousness among the populace regarding the integrity of the electoral process.

As Bangladesh braces for yet another election, the facade of competitiveness woven by the ruling Awami League raises profound questions about the state of democracy in the nation. The apparent dominance of one party, the negotiation dynamics with alliance partners, and the lack of confidence displayed by the opposition all contribute to an electoral process that, despite its outward appearance, may lack the essence of true democratic competition. As the nation journeys through this political juncture, the looming question remains: Can an election be truly democratic when the competitive spirit is obscured by the shadows of political maneuvering and one-party dominance? The complexity of these issues requires continued scrutiny and reflection to safeguard the democratic ideals that underpin Bangladesh’s political identity.