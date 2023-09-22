Failed objectives and declining propaganda value of BDS

The Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement was formed in July 2005 by Omar Barghouti an Arab activist living in Israel. The objectives of BDS are to promote boycotts, divestments and economic sanctions against Israel and to pressure Israel to meet what the movement describes as Israel’s obligations under international law. The movement is organized and coordinated by the Palestinian BDS National Committee.

There is no doubt that this campaign has attracted the usual, hate filled anti-Jewish State mob almost exclusively from the misnamed “progressive left” elements of western democracies. Universities, Trades Unions, Green Parties, local left dominated councils and authorities have eagerly supported and promoted the aims and objectives of BDS.

The successes of the movement in economic terms has previously been underwhelming and certainly now absolutely irrelevant but in galvanizing anti-Israeli ideology there is no doubt that the BDS movement has maintained a core and rabidly antisemitic base that has cemented views.

A variety of companies have been targeted with unexpected outcomes. Soda Stream, Ben and Jerrys and Elbit Systems are three such examples that have been subjected to BDS activism with varying degrees of success. Soda Stream was forced to relocate a production factory and the only economic losers were the Palestinian workers who lost their jobs to Israelis. Not exactly the result that BDS would have desired. After pressure, Ben and Jerrys stated they would support BDS which ended badly for their management and shareholders given the steep fall of their holding company share price. The company’s management were forced into an embarrassing U-turn. Elbit an Israeli weapons manufacturer and often targeted by Palestinian activists has gone from strength to strength as their products have attracted huge global demand and therefore continuously improving Israeli exports and company profits.

The main BDS successes seem to arise from propaganda and not from an economics which was its purpose. If after BDS pressure a musical performer decides to pull back from an Israeli tour or a rock band signs a petition never to perform in Israel, the publicity value used to receive media over exposure.

Countering this however were and are the number of high profile artists who perform in Israel which more than outweighs, indeed over compensates for the sporadic anti-Israeli, pro-Palestinian artist who either simply expose their anti-Jewish State bias and, or their cowardice under pressure. Those of you interested in BDS will of course be aware of the good guys and the bad guys in the entertainment world and there is absolutely no point in identifying any from either side. Oh, but if I must, I am reliably informed that the recent concerts by Adam Lambert and Queen, Christine Aguilera, Bruno Mars and Robbie Williams, all in Tel Aviv were the ultimate in rebuff delivery to the BDS movement.

So even the propaganda war seems to be going in a downward trajectory for the BDS movement and those who support it. As we shall see the objective of damaging Israel’s economy has been an abject failure. The Abraham Accords have been a major blow to the BDS campaign as Arab countries such as Morocco, the UAE and Bahrain have normalized relations with Israel and commercial activity has exceeded even the most over exaggerated expectations. Agriculture, technology, medical innovations, tourism and defense have been the driving factors. Israel’s offshore oil development with Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon and the Palestinian Authority – yes, the Palestinian Authority, further confirms Israel’s activity in global markets.

New trade agreements with Vietnam, India and the Ivory Coast have been signed are in effect. As at the half year end 2023 Israel’s exports were already at a record US$12.5 billion of which 24 percent were to Arab partners. The recent US$7.2 billion inward investment into Israel by Amazon have put Israeli trade, exports, GDP and general commercial activity into G20 territory. In the statistical survey, year to date 2023 from the IMF titled ‘Richest Countries in the World’, as measured by GDP (gross domestic product) per capita, Israel was ranked 18th. Given that Israel was ranked 34th two years ago and the projection that she will be ranked 14th next year all endorses the absolute failure of BDS and verifies Israel’s financial wellbeing within the global economy.

There is another side to BDS and its supporters which is rather more sinister, certainly morally indecent, and I have been at the forefront of challenging this nauseating agenda of an antisemitic organization. Israel is at the forefront of assisting the world’s poorest nations in increasing agricultural production, water sanitization and irrigation. Uganda, Rwanda, DRC, Zambia, Cameroon and Kenya are examples of under developed, poverty-stricken nations being assisted by Israeli technological expertise and BDS and their supporters have tried to stop the initiatives which are only doing good for the most disadvantaged nations and their populations. Indeed, the pro-Palestinian legislators in the Republic of Ireland have attempted to pass legislation that would criminalize trade with the Jewish State. This is on temporary hold – why? Because of the unbelievable success of the grassroots campaign called #BROIGAS.

Boycott Republic Of Ireland Goods And Services which should have won acronym of the year (broigas meaning anger in Yiddush) which has been so successful that very recently the Irish Foreign Minister, Michael Martin visited Israel to meet with PM Netanyahu.

Ireland has voted against Israel’s interests in virtually every UN Resolution targeting Israel and now a distinct volte face. “Israel’s strength is in its democracy” Martin stated. From being the most anti-Israeli nation within Europe, Ireland is changing strategy such has been the impact of #BROIGAS.

From racehorse owners moving their horses from Irish trainers to English trainers, from cancellation of golfing days, business events, weddings and holidays at Irish hotels and resorts , from the boycott of goods with “Made in Ireland” or “ROI” on the product labels, the success of our challenge necessitated response from the Irish Government and respond they did to Israel’s political advantage. Ireland’s economy is doing relatively well but the negative propaganda campaign had an impact in exactly the same way BDS were able to achieve support. I suggest we for the immediate future we continue with the campaign but with an eye to dilution depending on Ireland’s maintenance of positive political pragmatism.

As at the time of writing there are diplomatic moves and desire for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel which is a difficult political task but achievable given the willingness of both countries. If Saudi does indeed join her other Arab neighbors who have already normalized relations with Israel it will further weaken the BDS movement and they will continue being an anti-Israeli propaganda organization having no impact on the economy of Israel but with the potential of making the existence of the world’s poorest even more difficult . And the political left paradoxically will give them absolute support.

It is my expectation that Israel’s technical expertise and innovations are rather more worthy of reporting than BDS having orgasms at the prospect of an Irish magician and two jugglers signing a petition never to perform in the only Jewish State.