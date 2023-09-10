Foreign intervention in Sri Lanka’s domestic affairs

Recent reports in various newspapers have revealed that the US ambassador held a meeting with a senior Sri Lankan Army Officer to discuss “the need to build trust with the minorities to ensure lasting peace.” This overt interference by the US ambassador in Sri Lanka’s domestic affairs and her audacity to propose how to achieve lasting peace is an unwelcome attempt to exert undue influence.

The appropriate channel for the US Ambassador to express her concerns and wishes is through the President or Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, who are responsible for executing the country’s policies. Army Officers and other senior officials are tasked with implementing government policies and should not be instructed on how to manage the nation’s security apparatus by foreign officials. It is concerning that the US Ambassador, who previously encouraged certain groups to challenge the establishment, is now seen extending her hand to minority groups to discuss their issues. The President and Prime Minister should take note of these overtures, as they have the potential to incite extreme factions among the minorities, leading to unrest.

Article 41.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations explicitly states:

“Article 41.1: Without prejudice to their privileges and immunities, it is the duty of all persons enjoying such privileges and immunities to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State. They also have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State”.

The discussions held by the US Ambassador with both the senior army officer and minority groups or Aragalaya representatives clearly violate Article 41.1 of the Vienna Convention.

It is worth reminding the Ambassador of the marginalized minority groups within the United States who have protested against their own government’s policies, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and recent demonstrations commemorating the 60th anniversary of the late Martin Luther King. Additionally, the concerning treatment of Latin American migrants detained in Florida is another issue to consider. As the saying goes, “charity begins at home”.

Therefore, for the US ambassador needs to note – it would be prudent to address the concerns of minorities within the United States before expressing concerns about Sri Lanka.