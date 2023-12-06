Geert Wilders’ electoral triumph and the resurgence of far-right politics in Europe

The recent electoral victory of Geert Wilders and his Party for Freedom in the Netherlands has sparked intense scrutiny and concern throughout Europe. Often likened to former US President Donald Trump, Wilders’ ascent to the position of Prime Minister marks a departure from the political norm, echoing broader trends of far-right movements gaining ground across the continent. This comprehensive exploration delves into the historical context of Dutch politics, the enigmatic rise of Geert Wilders, and the multifaceted implications for both the Netherlands and the European Union.

To grasp the current political climate in the Netherlands, it is imperative to revisit a dark chapter in Dutch history—the year 1672 during the Dutch Golden Age. This period, characterized by the flourishing of art exemplified by Rembrandt and Vermeer, also bore witness to deep internal divisions and political turbulence. The chilling episode of public fury turning into cannibalism against Johan de Witt, the ‘Grand Pensionary’ of the Netherlands, serves as a haunting historical echo against the backdrop of Wilders’ recent triumph. While contemporary political discord may not manifest in literal cannibalism, the enduring public rage against political figures remains a palpable element in Dutch politics, hinting at potential turmoil.

Geert Wilders, a figure who rose to prominence in 2004 as one of Europe’s initial anti-Muslim populists, has now clinched an unexpected victory in the recent Dutch election. Known for his provocative stances on Islam, immigration, and the European Union, Wilders’ leadership of the Party for Freedom has set the stage for a significant political paradigm shift. With 37 out of 150 parliamentary seats, his success challenges the traditional political landscape, presenting formidable obstacles to the formation of a stable government.

The collapse of the incumbent cabinet earlier in the summer precipitated a snap election, ultimately leading to Wilders’ electoral success. However, forming a government with Wilders at the helm proves to be a complex task. His anti-Muslim and anti-immigration stance has made mainstream parties hesitant to collaborate with him, resulting in a fragmented political landscape. While the second-largest coalition, comprising Labour and Greens, secured 25 seats, the path to finding common ground is fraught with challenges. The third and fourth-largest parties display reluctance to work with Wilders, further complicating the journey toward a new government.

Wilders’ notoriety is rooted in his outspoken views on Islam, immigration, and the European Union. Despite adopting a milder tone during his campaign, earning him the moniker ‘Geert Milders,’ critics argue that substantial change is lacking. While he abandoned the demand for an immediate EU withdrawal, his proposal for a binding ‘Nexit’ referendum underscores his anti-EU stance. The persistence of radical positions, some potentially illegal, raises concerns about the direction Dutch politics may take under his leadership.

The rise of far-right leaders in Hungary, Poland, and Italy has already reshaped the dynamics within the European Union. Wilders’ victory aligns him with illiberal populists like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, signaling a trend of normalized far-right power inherently anti-EU. The delicate balance within the EU, particularly amid the Ukraine crisis, raises questions about the cohesion of member states and the future of European politics.

Contrary to the prevailing trend, Poland experienced a significant shift when voters ousted their far-right leadership in favor of a liberal government. This unexpected outcome suggests that hard-right policies can be reversed, at least in part, offering a glimmer of hope for those concerned about the rise of far-right ideologies in Europe. The implications of this shift, coupled with the challenges faced by illiberal leaders in Hungary and Poland, add complexity to the evolving political landscape.

As Geert Wilders assumes the role of Prime Minister in a deeply divided Netherlands, the reverberations extend beyond national borders. The potential for more instability in the Netherlands and the broader European Union looms large, reminiscent of historical divisions and political turbulence. The reluctance of mainstream parties to collaborate with Wilders underscores the challenges in forming a cohesive government, leaving the future of Dutch politics hanging in the balance. As Europe grapples with the resurgence of far-right ideologies, the coming months will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the region, determining whether history will repeat itself or if a different path can be forged.