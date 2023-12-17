Growing anti-Semitism and Jew-hatred in the West

American news outlet ‘Vice’ published an article defending Hamas’s October 7 massacre and arguing that it was “within international law”. Badar Salem, the former managing editor of Vice MENA condoned the attacks in an Arabic-language article for the platforms. She also appeared to celebrate October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel on social media.

Under a section titled “Does the Palestinian deserve to defend themselves”, Salem wrote that the “concept of resistance movements which defend themselves against occupation has deep tools in international law”.

She further wrote, “Within this framework, what Hamas and the Palestinian resistance movements do/have done against Israeli targets is within international law. When confronting the occupation, the resistance movement are allowed to resort to [exert] this inalienable right to struggle for self-determination”.

In another section titled “Does Israel have the right to defend itself”, Badar Salem appeared to argue in the negative stating, “When as occupying force faces resistance from the occupied inhabitants, this is not considered the occupied inhabitant’s attack, but a reaction against the occupation itself. In the Palestinian case, the Israeli occupation is considered the root cause of violence in and of itself”.

In another incident, as pro-Hamas students under the garb of “Palestinian protestors” on US campus increase pressure on the school to cut all ties with the Jewish state, Yale University dining hall has dropped an Israeli-named dish from their menu.

According to Free Beacon, for years, Yale’s hospitality division, which oversees student dining facilities, has served a dish called “Israeli couscous salad with spinach and tomatoes”. Israel, however, has been dropped recently from the meal’s name.

Meanwhile giving instigation to ongoing pro-Hamas protests in the United States, British newspaper The Guardian in an article said, “Since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza nearly two months ago, outraged young Americans have been at the forefront of a growing Palestinian solidarity movement.

“They have led protests in Washington DC and across the country to demand a permanent ceasefire and to voice their disapproval of Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s military campaign, which has killed thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children, and plunged Gaza into a humanitarian catastrophe…”

The Hill in a report said, “Chants of “genocide Joe” and “cease-fire now” have followed President Biden at stops across the US in recent weeks as protesters demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war attempt to bring their message directly to the chief executive at home.

“From campaign fundraisers to Christmas tree lightings, Biden stops in Colorado, Massachusetts, Nevada, California, and Pennsylvania included demonstrators in each location, shouting “shame” and “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide”.

“Protests for a permanent cease-fire have occurred at the White House, too. Protesters with a “Jewish Elders to Biden: Stop the Genocide, Ceasefire Now!” sign chained themselves along the White House fence Monday, following weeks of demonstrations around the complex”.

In a report, The Irish Times said, “A number of pro-Palestinian protesters were forcibly dragged away from the gates of the US ambassador’s residence in Dublin during a protest against the country’s support of Israel.

“More than 100 protesters, some banging drums and waving Palestinian flags, staged a protest on the roadway leading to the residence inside Phoenix Park.

A large Garda deployment, including a mounted unit, was present at the scene and after some protesters blocked the roadway in a sit-down protest, barriers were erected to prevent the public approaching the residence”.

According to El Pais, “University campuses in the United States have become the rearguard of the Gaza war. The numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the atmosphere of hostility and insecurity that many Jewish students say they feel have put the university presidents in a tough spot. They are torn between protecting the constitutional right to freedom of expression and bowing to pressure from employers and donors to stop — and even punish — any protest considered antisemitic. The increasingly bitter row has already claimed its first victim, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, who presented her resignation on Saturday, along with the president of the board of trustees.

“For the Republicans, the allegations of antisemitism have been a golden opportunity to attack universities, which they consider bastions of the radical left and so-called woke theories. But this time, they have found themselves standing with unexpected allies: the Democrats. On the question of antisemitism and aid to Israel, there are no half measures and the two parties — with the exception of a few progressive Democrats — have closed ranks on the issue. The heated debate over antisemitism on university campuses is not just another manifestation of the cultural wars waged by Republicans; it is a visceral issue, which the Gaza war has exacerbated”.

According to several sources, the growing demand for a ceasefire in Gaza is funded by Qatar, as Israel’s ongoing military operation would totally annihilate Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza Strip which were serving vicious agenda of Doha in keeping the Jewish state on toe. Qatar has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars towards Hamas as well as American and Western academia. Moreover, Qatar’s terror-broadcast network Al Jazeera has be playing the role of propaganda machine in favor of radical Islamic terrorist groups throughout the world, including Islamic State (ISIS), Al Qaeda, Houthi Ansar Allah, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Taliban. It also has been repeatedly attacking several anti-terror governments in the world, including Bangladesh.