Hamas celebrates pogrom on Israel

On October 8, 2023, supporters of Hamas around the Western world came together to celebrate the genocidal attacks that occurred in Israel on the preceding October 7. This rallying of support for Hamas, and presumably their Iranian sponsors, took place in various cities and involved hundreds and thousands of people. It was an alarming display of solidarity with a terrorist organization responsible for violence against civilians.

In Salt Lake City, members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation were seen celebrating, while in Montreal, protesters chanted anti-Israel slogans. In New York, members of the Democratic Socialists of America (including prominent figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib) chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and a bearded preacher screamed “This is the correct religion….We will not stop until it enters every home!”.

In Washington, DC, a crowd called for liberation through protest, while in Brighton, England, the attacks were described as “beautiful and inspiring”. In Sydney, the cry was “Gas the Jews!” In Rotterdam, in Atlanta, in the Swedish city of Malmö, in San Francisco, in one city after another, the brutal murder of women and children was cheered as the Palestinian flags waved in the autumn breeze. In various other cities, demonstrations and rallies took place with Palestinian flags waving. It was a grim spectacle of jubilation following the brutal murder of women and children.

These displays of support for Hamas were just the latest in a series of events that demonstrate the hatred and violence associated with extremist ideologies. Over the years, events like 9/11, attacks in Madrid, London, Boston, Paris, Nice, Manchester, and other places should have served as wake-up calls about the threats posed by radical extremism. Unfortunately, many individuals still fail to understand the true nature of these ideologies, thanks in part to media narratives and educators with a skewed perspective.

Former President Donald Trump understood the need to address these threats. He advocated for immigration controls from countries with ties to jihadist terrorism and sought to build a border wall to protect the United States. His efforts to cut funding to the Palestinian territories were in line with a policy to curb terrorism. Trump also withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and brokered the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab countries, a monumental achievement that was often overlooked by the media.

Trump’s approach aimed to prioritize American safety, but upon President Joe Biden’s election, these policies were reversed, potentially increasing the likelihood of attacks on Israel.

The global response to these events was equally sobering. It exposed the presence of individuals within free Western societies who opposed freedom and endorsed radical ideologies. These individuals included foreign-born residents, Muslims, left-wing extremists, Communists, rabid anti-Semites, and well-intentioned individuals who naively sympathize with extremist causes.

It is disturbing to see these demonstrations, considering the nature of the groups they support. Many of these groups would show no mercy to those supporting them in Western countries. Even “Queers for Palestine” groups may not understand the dangers of aligning with a cause that opposes their very existence.

In the face of these troubling events, there are signs of hope. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s firm stance against Hamas was a positive development, suggesting a shift in official policy.

In South Africa, media outlets with over 40 million combined listeners began showing support for Israel, in part thanks to social media videos that presented a different perspective on the Middle East conflict.

Even some mainstream media outlets, like CNN and BBC, displayed a surprising willingness to be more candid in their reporting of events, demonstrating empathy for the victims in Israel. They used more accurate language to describe Hamas as a “terror group” and expressed genuine concern for the situation.

However, as time goes on, the commitment of these media outlets to responsible reporting remains uncertain. Despite brief moments of clarity, their previous practices of downplaying terrorism and offering rationalizations could easily return.

A critical question remains: will Western governments address the presence of supporters of extremist groups in their midst? It is essential to safeguard their countries against potential terrorist attacks. Currently, the FBI and other authorities have been focused on other perceived threats, such as Trump supporters, devout Catholics, and individuals who oppose ideologies like Critical Race Theory. But these jihadist enthusiasts should not be ignored.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders raised the issue of pro-Hamas rallies in the Netherlands, a question that should be posed to all Western leaders. Their responses will be crucial to addressing this problem and protecting their countries from potential atrocities.

With the presence of Hamas supporters in Western nations, the outcome of future elections becomes significant. The possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House may be the only hope for addressing this issue. However, even with a Trump presidency, the task of deporting these individuals could prove challenging.

The events on October 8 serve as a stark reminder of the extent of extremist ideology and its reach. The question remains whether the violence and brutality exhibited in these attacks will awaken citizens in the Western world to the true nature of extremism and motivate them to safeguard their countries.

Will this moment lead to a renewed commitment to protect freedom, or will it fade away, replaced by continued appeasement and self-censorship? The future response to these events will determine the course of Western nations and their commitment to freedom and security.