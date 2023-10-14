Hamas has perpetrated a depraved pogrom

In the early hours of October 7, the world witnessed an unprecedented act of terrorism that has left analysts and policymakers grappling with its implications. The Palestinian Hamas, known for its long-standing enmity with Israel, orchestrated a meticulously planned attack that has sent shockwaves across the globe. The audacity of the act was not just in its execution but also in its aftermath – Hamas took to social media platforms to broadcast their heinous crimes in real-time, a tactic eerily reminiscent of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The attack was not merely a military operation aimed at causing destruction; it was a psychological warfare strategy designed to instill fear and chaos among the Israeli populace. The terrorists went beyond the pale, engaging in acts of sexual violence and kidnapping, mirroring the barbaric actions of ISIS. The message was clear: Hamas is willing to stoop to new lows to achieve its nefarious objectives.

The scale of the attack has led some experts to draw parallels with the September 11 attacks on the United States. However, when one considers the demographic differences between the two nations, the October 7 attack stands out as far more devastating. Israel, with a population of just over nine million, has suffered over 900 deaths and counting. To put this in perspective, the equivalent in the United States, with its population of 331 million, would be nearly 30,000 deaths. The number of wounded in Israel has reached 2,000, which translates to over 75,000 in American terms.

For years, a handful of individuals have been sounding the alarm about the rising tide of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist sentiment. This propaganda has been disseminated through various channels, including academic institutions, human rights organizations, and even international bodies like the United Nations. The result has been a cognitive tsunami that has engulfed the world in a cloud of falsehoods and distortions.

The rise of anti-Zionism as the new form of anti-Semitism has been facilitated by an unholy alliance between Islamist extremists and Western elites. This coalition has been particularly potent in Muslim-majority countries, where criticism of Israel is often conflated with religious piety.

In Bangladesh, for instance, individuals who dare to speak out against this narrative are branded as traitors and subjected to severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Over the course of more than two decades, I consistently asserted that anti-Zionism had evolved into a modern manifestation of anti-Semitism. I also emphasized that the alliance formed between Islamists, whose animosity toward Jews, Judaism, and the Jewish state was rooted in religious motives rather than territorial disputes, and the Western politically correct elites, constituted an exceptionally perilous partnership. Regrettably, my steadfast stance led to accusations of treason within my homeland, Bangladesh, the world’s third-largest Muslim nation, as well as condemnation from other Muslim nations. I was even falsely labeled a “Zionist spy,” resulting in a seven-year prison sentence, during which I was confined to a Condemned Cell. Throughout this ordeal, the Muslim media ridiculed me, while the non-Muslim press, including Western and Jewish outlets, remained largely silent, failing to voice any support on my behalf.

In the wake of the attack, there have been demonstrations and statements both in support of and against Hamas. While some countries, including members of the European Union, have suspended funding to Palestine, others have continued to propagate the narrative that Israel is the aggressor. It is worth noting that Israel has always extended a hand of compassion, even to its enemies. The daughter of Ismail Haniya, the head of Hamas, received medical treatment in an Israeli hospital, free of charge.

As Israel moves ahead for a significant counterattack, the world watches with bated breath. The actions taken in the coming days will not only determine the future of Israel but could also set a precedent for how democracies respond to acts of terrorism.