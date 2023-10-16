Hamas pogrom: A tweet by Hillel Fuld and responses

Commenting on ongoing military operations of Israeli authorities against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, global speaker, startup advisor and tech columnist Hillel Fuld wrote on his Twitter (now X) handle:

Let me say this in the clearest possible terms. If you’re concerned with Israel’s response, if you’re focused on the people of Gaza right now, you’re either ignorant or intentionally hypocritical.

2005: Israel handed Gaza over on a silver platter. No “occupation”, no Israeli presence, nothing. 100 percent theirs. If they wanted anything other than dead Jews, they had the chance.

In what world is it normal to demand a country provide water and electricity to its enemy when there is clear evidence that they are using those water pipes to create rockets that then kill Israelis?

You’re worried about the electricity and water in Gaza? You can provide it. Don’t want to? Then keep your mouth shut.

They have nowhere to go those poor Palestinians? Why don’t you go look at a map? They have a border with Egypt. Let them take them in if they care so much.

Oh, Egypt doesn’t want them? Did you hear that? That was my heart breaking for them. Egypt can take them. They don’t want them? Not my problem.

You’re worried about a disproportionate response by Israel? Kindly tell me what a proportionate response would look like.

Because if we did what they did to us, that would require the murder, abduction, and rape of over a thousand people.

Is that what you’re recommending Israel does? Because that’s pretty sick of you.

And once and for all, we need to unequivocally reject the false narrative of “They’re not all Hamas supporters so Israel has no right to attack Gaza”.

A – The Palestinian people elected Hamas. Make up your mind. If they’re a people who you believe deserve a state then it’s time you held them accountable as a people. They elected Hamas. They will pay for that tragic decision.

B – The Palestinian people, not 100, 1,000, or 10,000 of them, give out candies when innocent Jews are murdered. Have you seen thousands of Palestinians speaking out against Hamas? I haven’t. Where are they? Their silence is all I need to know.

C – In every war in the history of the world, innocent people die. That fact, as sad as it might be, has zero relevance to whether the war is justified or not. Need I remind you how many innocent Germans died in WWII? Israel is fighting Nazis now. Zero difference. In war, innocent people die.

D – And finally, don’t come at me with the whole “They can’t speak out. Hamas will kill them”.

Where have we heard that before? “I was just fulfilling orders. I had no choice”.

Oh yes, that was what the Nazis said. It was not a legit argument then and it’s not a legit argument now.

What Israel experienced on October 7th was the equivalent of 9/11 times 50. Israel WILL retaliate accordingly and it will not stop no matter how much you throw your double standard at us.

We not only have every right to do whatever we can to obliterate Hamas, we have a moral obligation to do so.

You might not know this now, but a world without Hamas is a safer world for you and your children.

If you didn’t complain when ISIS was defeated, if you think WWII was justified in order to defeat the Nazis, then you can either stand with Israel while we cleanse the world of Hamas savages or you can go ahead and keep your mouth shut while we do the work from which you will benefit.

If you have any integrity at all, go read the charters of Hamas and the PLO. If you’re honest, ask yourself what “From the river to the sea” means. Look at a map if you can’t figure it out. It means no Israel. Do you support that? Throwing all Israelis into the sea? Because that’s what that means.

If you are still delusional enough to think they want a state, go Google The Partition Plan. They had one. They rejected it. Then google how many times Israel offered them a state.

And if, after all that, you still think the Palestinian’s agenda is anything other than total genocide of the Jewish people, congratulations, you have earned the privilege of being named a flaming anti-Semite who supports murder and rape.

There have been plenty of comments on this tweet. Here is few of those:

2TouchGrass: Thank you for consolidating all of my responses into a single post. The only thing I would add, is that the Hamas charter is a bit more specific about no Jews anywhere on planet earth. Also all non-Muslims. They say it in very specific language.

Laura: And when we, the US, had the biggest terror attack on our soil, what did our country (and the UN) do? That war lasted 20 years!!! Terror is terror!! Can’t blame Israel for going after Hamas after such a horrific attack!

Jarren Pinchuck: Perfectly put. As frustrating as it is, we need to spread facts like you’ve included here. We are lucky that we now live in a world where people are getting their information outside of the skewed mainstream media. That means we have to work harder to provide facts.

Mendel Erlenwein: I wish the Israeli government shared your understanding. I don’t know what the feeling is in Israel, but the sentiment in the US is that the Israeli government is NOT going to finish the job and will capitulate to world pressure as they always do, and pave the way for another incident in 5 years God forbid.

Cool Thinkin: I wonderfully perfect tweet. The only difference is that there were plenty of people under German and Soviet rule, that even after receiving casualties from “the good guys” were happy when the a is of power fell. They knew that it was the Axis’s fault that their lives were at risk. The Palestinian people seem to be more than happy with death so long as Israel loses. This is a mind virus. I don’t know what the solution is but I don’t know how you win over people that are satisfied with the job Hamas has done.

Butzi: Thank you speaking eloquently for all of us Jews.

Freedom Maxi BTC: Thank you for channeling all our anger, sadness and infuriating frustration over the double standard and intolerant hypocrisy into meaningful words. Well done. Dear Israel, NO MERCY!!

Noah Ruderman: I think Israel is doing the right thing. They are treating Hamas as the government they are, and this is now war. Israel has tolerated Hamas hoping their peace strategies would work, but it has gone too far. I do not see how peace is possible unless Hamas is totally destroyed.

Smanson: Pretty much spot on. And for your references, 50-55 million civilians died in WW2, while there was ~25 million military casualties. Should we have negotiated with Hitler? I think not.