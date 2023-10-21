Hamas terrorists drugged themselves to commit atrocities against Israelis

The atrocities that were committed by the terrorists of Hamas against innocent Israeli civilians during its attack on October 7, in which some 1,300 died, have been documented widely already.

Families burned alive, victims’ bodies fused together in death by the flames, evidence of torture, the dead so mutilated they have to be identified by DNA.

Babies beheaded!

Commentators have cited the absence of such atrocities since the Holocaust.

Now a report in the Jerusalem Post charges that a drug has been found that the Hamas terrorists took “to help them slaughter Israelis”.

“Hamas terrorists who carried out a surprise attack on October 7 were found to be under the influence of Captagon, a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant that has been clandestinely produced in southern Europe and trafficked through Turkey to the consumer markets on the Arabian Peninsula, as reported by Nir Dvori of Channel 12”, the publication explained.

The pills were found in the pockets of the terrorists who died.

It described the stimulant as the “cocaine for the poor,” and the report charges it allowed Hamas members “to commit heinous acts with a sense of calmness and indifference”.

Further, the report said the drug kept the terrorists “highly alert” for lengthy time periods and suppressed their appetite.

It previously was found to have been in the systems of ISIS terrorists “to suppress fear” when they carried out their operations, the report said.

It reported, “Captagon belongs to the amphetamine family and was initially developed to address attention disorders, narcolepsy, and depression. Despite its highly addictive nature and potential for inducing psychotic reactions, it continues to enjoy popularity in the Middle East due to its affordability and ease of manufacturing”.

Its production and sale reportedly had become a source of revenue for ISIS in Syria, and the profits from the drug, estimated at $3.5 billion for Syria in 2020, “exceed those gained from legitimate exports,” the Post report said.

Experts told the Jerusalem Post that consumption in Saudi Arabia alone is 600 million pills a year, with a market value of up to US$12 billion, but seizures also have been reported in Greece, Malaysia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Dubai and Italy.

Biden’s “humanitarian aid” lands into the hands of Palestinian terrorists

A senator is warning that Joe Biden’s proposed US$100 million in “humanitarian” help for Gaza will go straight to the terrorists of Hamas.

That’s the terror group that just two weeks ago sent armed invaders into Israel and killed some 1,300 innocent civilians, including families that were burned alive and babies who were beheaded.

Israel now is beginning a campaign to pursue its goal of wiping out Hamas, which is based in Gaza, often concealing its military weaponry in or near hospitals, schools and residential neighborhoods so that innocent civilians are positioned as shields for the Hamas terrorists.

Biden, this week, pledged US$100 million more American money for “humanitarian aid”.

This is in addition to the hundreds of millions he’s already dispatched since he reversed President Donald Trump’s cancellation of such aid money because it was being used for terror.

A report at the American Center for Law and Justice said that Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., appeared on an ACLJ program and “stated her belief that not one of those 100,000,000 tax dollars will be used to aid displaced Palestinians in Gaza”.

The report said, “It is far more likely that money will go to fund Hamas, the vile terrorist army that just viciously murdered 1,400 innocent people in Israel, and injured or abducted even more”.

“We know that the money is ending up in the hands of Hamas. When you look at even this last week, what did they find Hamas doing? They were intercepting the aid coming into Gaza, and they were using that food, fuel, medical supplies, first aid kits, they were using it for the terrorists, for their Hamas troops. So if you send more money, they are going to take that money. So why would you do that?” the senator said.

The ACLJ reported that the Hamas attacks on Israel, “backed by Iran,” were followed by a “terrorist drone attack on a military base being used by U.S. troops in Iraq”.

The senator was asked about Biden sending more money to Gaza, and she pointed out the “clueless” track record of Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

“It shows you how they misread the tea leaves, if you will. Jake Sullivan has been wrong on just about every foreign policy issue that he has encountered . . . Jake Sullivan was a part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. He was part of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. He has been very involved in this ransom payment to Iran, US$6 billion dollars. We all know you cannot appease these countries. Iran is a part of the Axis of Evil, with Russia, China, North Korea.

They are intent on destroying Israel, and destroying the United States, and why in Heaven’s name this administration would continue to cajole, and appease, and send money to these bad actors who end up funding terrorism, and funding their proxies like Hamas, like Hezbollah, to do their dirty deeds, it is beyond me”.

Sullivan, in fact, claimed just days before the Hamas terror attack that, “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades”.