Hamas wants to slaughter Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

After murdering over 1,400 innocent people during July 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel and beheading infants and elders, Hamas monsters now have openly declared to slaughter internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning anti-militancy journalist and editor of Blitz – Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

On October 28, 2023, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury shared link to his recent article titled “From beheading, burning to kidnapping, its time to wake up to Hamas horror” on Twitter – which has been published in India’s oldest newspaper The Organiser on October 16, 2023. In this article he wrote, “Hamas are not ‘fighters’ or ‘militants’. In fact, looking at videos of their crimes, the term ‘terrorists’ doesn’t even cover it today. They are savages, animals, and butchers. Depraved, sordid and beneath contempt. Wake up world! Condemn the act of cruelty of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists”.

Within ten hours of posting the tweet, a Hamas man placed the screenshot of Wikipedia page of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and wrote: “Beware of this Jewish son of bitch. Wherever [you] find this bastard in Dhaka. Slaughter him”.

Seeing this threat comment from Hamas, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, in a tweet shared the screenshots of it and wrote, “#Hamas wants to slau*er me! After Behding babies and elders, now these monsters openly call for slau***ering me. See the screenshots”.

Author and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ratan Sharda in a tweet said, “The wonderful followers of peaceful religion. @salah_shoaib

Bangladeshi journalist is to be “slau*tered” for exposing #Hamas”.

Expressing anger at the Hamas threat, Muzaffar Ahmad Noori Bajwa in a comment wrote, “What sort of #notoriety is this? After slautering hundreds of innocent women children and elderlies now you want to slauter a journalist?”

Special Contributor to Blitz, Catherine Perez-Shakdam, who is renowned globally for her research and extremely courageous investigative journalism, sharing Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury’s article link in The Organiser wrote, “A must by my good friend here! I invite you to follow his work as he’s not only courageous but quite simply brilliant”.

It may be mentioned here that, for over twenty years, while Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been vigorously confronting radical Islam and jihad; denouncing anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial; promoting interfaith harmony; and advocating normalization of relations between Israel and the Muslim countries he also has been regularly writing on these topics in Blitz as well as several international news outlets including Arutz Sheva, The Jerusalem Reporter, The Jerusalem Post, The Organiser, Hindu Post, OpIndia, The Eastern Herald and others.

It may be further mentioned here that, back in 2003, Islamist coalition government in Bangladesh brought sedition, treason and blasphemy charges against Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury as he tried to leave Dhaka to attend an international peace conference jointly organized by the Tel Aviv University and Hebrew Writers Association. On January 5, 2014, he was handed 7-years rigorous imprisonment by Dhaka’s Metropolitan Session Judge Zahurul Huq and after serving the entire term, he was released from prison on July 31, 2018.

Commenting on his harsh imprisonment, The Eastern Herald in an op-ed said “Being a journalist, for him the world shrunk to his apartment in Dhaka, where he, his wife, and his son were known to each other. “Mossad agent”, “Israeli Spy”, and “Blasphemy”; these words always haunt him. The memories of jail are not sweet memories, but he is still living with them”.

Earlier on October 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM, another person named Rafa Islam using Gmail ID [email protected] sent another threat mail to the Blitz editor.

Commenting of Hamas’s threat, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury said, “Let those dogs keep barking. Nothing can stop me from exposing and confronting radical Islam, jihadist madness and anti-Semitism. I won’t retreat from what I have been doing for over two decades. The word ‘retreat’ is not in my vocabulary”.

Impact of Blitz – Muslim world’s lone anti-militancy newspaper

Blitz is an independent newspaper, established in 2003 for the purpose of presenting balanced coverage of events. Since inception, it has been vigorously confronting radical Islam, political Islam and militancy; denouncing antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and promoting interfaith harmony. It is an independent journal that has been publishing the truth under extreme adversities.

Blitz firmly believes, it is the responsibility of the state not only to protect and defend the citizen but also to create the conditions – political, social, economic, and cultural, in which all citizens may achieve their highest potential as human beings. It is committed to the principle of individual freedom.

This newspaper’s slogan is – Fears None But God, meaning, it has the audacity of publishing truth against lies and bias. For years, Blitz has been upholding this principle despite multiple forms of challenges. In today’s world of insanity and biased journalism, Blitz possibly is the only newspaper that has been boldly confronting injustice, religious bigotry, radical Islam and political Islam.

For this reason, it has emerged as the most influential newspaper enjoying credibility and acceptability amongst the policymakers in the world. Because of its investigative reports, Islamist militancy groups such as Hizbut Tahrir, Hizbut Towhid, Khatmey Nabuwat Movement, etcetera were banned in Bangladesh and the West.

Blitz has been the first newspaper to expose the notorious activities of Zakir Naik, a radical Islamic preacher, who has now been banned in a number of countries including Bangladesh, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. It also is against militancy outfits such as Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Houthi, Boko Haram, Al Shabab etcetera.

All the contents of Blitz are instantly crawled by Google News and other major search engines. It is regularly quoted by most of the front-ranking news outlets around the world. Blitz has syndication and content exchange agreements with HTDS (Hindustan Times Digital Streaming) and several newspapers around the world.