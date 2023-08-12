Implications of Niger’s coup for Nigeria

The West African sub-region has recently been plagued by a series of coups, leading neighboring countries to fear potential destabilization if immediate and effective measures aren’t taken. However, there are critical questions that need to be considered beyond the surface-level reactions. Could these actions be driven by internal or external economic shocks or political machinations designed to disrupt the sub-region? Is there a hidden agenda that seeks to divert attention from local issues while inadvertently impacting neighboring countries’ leadership?

Before taking any war-like measures, it’s essential to assess whether the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders have obtained specialized insights to inform their decision-making. Can these countries afford to engage in war given the substantial expenses involved?

In the case of Nigeria, its current economic situation cannot support any form of war, especially one that might backfire and disrupt the fragile peace in Niger, leading to migration into Nigeria and additional pressures on its already limited resources. Such instability could even rekindle the dormant population of groups like Boko Haram, causing further mayhem.

It’s worth noting that Nigeria’s economic condition significantly impacts its neighbors, such as Benin Republic, Niger, and Cameroon. Policy changes in Nigeria have swift and deep repercussions on these economies, as demonstrated when the fuel subsidy was removed and fuel prices skyrocketed, leading to immediate destabilization in neighboring countries.

While the Niger Republic is one of the poorest countries in Africa, it possesses valuable resources like uranium and petroleum, attracting the interest of nations like France. If military action is taken by ECOWAS, particularly Nigeria, France might intervene to protect its interests, posing a challenge for ECOWAS forces due to France’s superior military power. The situation highlights the need to carefully weigh the consequences of any intervention.

President Bola Tinubu’s role as chairman of ECOWAS has been commendable, with prompt calls for action. However, imposing ultimatums on sovereign governments may not fully address the complexities involved in coup situations. Understanding the reasons behind the coup, citizens’ reactions, and the socioeconomic context is crucial.

Africa’s West African sub-region remains economically weak, despite Nigeria’s large population and leading economy status. Human capital development, literacy rates, and life expectancy are areas that require significant improvement. The Niger Republic, with its low per capita income, has a unique employment situation, with most employment in the service sector despite agriculture’s dominant contribution to the economy.

It’s essential to avoid becoming pawns in proxy wars for advanced nations seeking to serve their political and economic interests. The concept of divide and rule is a well-known strategy, and African countries should be cautious not to implement such policies. Seeking advice from domestic experts and fostering good governance are vital steps to prevent coups and conflicts.

Nigeria, despite being touted as the largest economy in Africa, faces numerous challenges, from high population growth to low production and unemployment rates. The focus should be on making the economy deliver the true dividends of democracy, rather than engaging in costly and avoidable conflicts. Maintaining stability, promoting economic growth, and ensuring that democracy benefits all citizens are paramount.